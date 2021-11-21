Simmer-Down Sunday: The “Good Golly, Google!” Edition

Can You Prove To Be … A Real Human Being?

And a real hero?

Great Ones, all you real human beans out there … we are humbly requesting your help. And if you choose to answer the call of duty, you are truly a real hero.

Wait … is this the song from Drive? Like, scorpion jacket Drive? Mid-2010s synthwave explosion kinda Drive?

Um, yes? Don’t judge my movie binges … or soundtracks. We agreed not to do that. Besides, who else brings you *checks Spotify* College & Electric Youth on a Sunday morning?

What you can judge, though, is — drumroll, please — Google. The almighty Alphabet. Well, Gmail specifically.

Didn’t you just rant all day on Friday about this?

Well … yes. But also, no. That was Mr. Great Stuff, you see — and, well, the Great Stuff team thought another reminder was in order. Especially since our inbox keeps pinging with your fellow readers chiming in: “Hey! My email’s been acting funky too.”

So we’re gonna nip this in the bud today, capisce?

Now, if you have no idea what we’re talking about, many of your fellow Great Ones wrote in to say that they’d either stopped receiving our emails or they’re ending up in their spam folders.

We heard from both long-term readers and first-time writers as well, so … we knew something was seriously afoot.

Here’s the deal: Email providers like Gmail are cracking down on spam. The problem is they think practically everything is spam — even the Great Stuff you know and (ideally) love.

Whatever email provider you use, let them know you want Great Stuff in your inbox.

The best way to do that? Click on links — any of ‘em. Otherwise, you will stop receiving Great Stuff.

We’ll make this super easy: When you click here, you’ll let your email provider know that, yes, you want Great Stuff in your inbox. A single click — that’s all it takes to make a big difference.

We appreciate you reading every day, truly! But Google has other plans. Plans that include blocking you from getting the emails you signed up for. How rude; am I right?

Once again, just click on the link below, and you’ll be all good!

Click right here to prove you are a real human bean! And a reeeeal heroooo.

If you ever slip off our mailing list and into the digital abyss, don’t worry. Simply give us a shout in the inbox!

GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com is your one-stop shop for any and all rants … email-related or not. Hit us up, and we’ll sic our fixers to sniff out the problem!

In the meantime, here’s some other Greatness and market madness you might’ve missed this past week:

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Great Ones! We’ll be back with you tomorrow to … well … do it all over again.

In the meantime, write to us whenever the market muse calls to you! GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com is where you can reach us best.

