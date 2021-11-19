Gaslighting Gmail, Paddling Peloton, Tierra Grande & Warcraft Warzones

Friday Feedback: The “Email Is Evil” Edition

Welcome to Friday Feedback, Great Ones!

At least I think “welcome!” As many of you have noticed, the email gods have not been kind so far in November. But we’ll get to that in a minute…

First, if you happen to be new around here, Friday Feedback is the day we here at Great Stuff answer your questions. Yes, my intrepid band of stock explorers … my merry men/women … my Wall Street wonders roll themselves up in flypaper and dive into the Great Stuff inbox and answer whatever questions stick.

And I really mean “whatever,” as you’ll see today.

Clearly, it’s too late to participate today … I mean, you’re already reading this. But, if you’d like to participate next week, drop us a line at GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com — and if your email sticks, we’ll jump right on it!

Now, for today’s featured presentation:

Big guy,Was happy to see I wasn’t banned and did sign up again just to be safe! It’s been a barren world lately in my inbox. Funny they get rid of the one email I actually do open on a daily basis. Google sucks, but it’s better than AOL, so until I find a blockchain that is offering a better solution, I’m gonna be using this. Who knew emails were going to be more important than your social security number? I was going to mention ROKU yesterday… Still biggest fan. Roll Tide. — James S. Great Stuff has been conspicuously absent from my inbox for roughly the last maybe six or seven days — which made me wonder if I had been shut off for having written in too many times with useless or offensive-in-some-manner feedback. It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve been “disowned” — and of course, in today’s short-tempered climate, it often takes next to nothing to precipitate an ousting from another’s circle of friends. I’m not sure why you showed up today, but I did hit your link as suggested and provided my email address as requested. Maybe I can find what I missed on your website… — Ken B.

James, Ken and all you other Great Ones having similar issues, thank you for writing in and letting me know! More than a few of you had issues this month, and for that, I am truly sorry.

But let’s clear something up first. I will never ban, cancel or disown any of you for anything you send me. You’re not going to offend my sensibilities, my morals or my investing knowledge.

You can try, but you will not be successful. I grew up dirt-poor in BFE Kentucky and fought my way tooth and nail to be where I am today. You’re not going to offend me. I have drunk uncles for that…

Additionally, if your “offensive” communication is ever out of line — whatever that means — I will mercilessly mock you, but I would never ban you. Where’s the fun in that?

Now, for the root of the problem: email.

I’m not going to mince words. Email is the bane of my existence. It is a critical means of communication, but it is also heavily abused. Nobody likes spam. Nobody likes to be flooded with email they don’t want. And I completely understand that.

However, companies like Apple, Google, AOL (seriously, you guys still use this?!), Microsoft et al.… are making one-sided decisions on what you get to read in your email inbox.

They mark stuff you want to read as “spam” or just block it outright and don’t tell you.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not bashing spam filters — they’re a necessity in this digital age. I just don’t think Google should arbitrate what you read without letting you decide … or even in spite of what you decide.

Seriously, the number of Great Ones not getting emails — despite whitelisting Great Stuff and telling Gmail you want to read it — is too damn high.

I know that email is extremely convenient. I also know that most websites are out-of-sight, out-of-mind. That said, the best way to read Great Stuff is on our website: GreatStuffToday.com. Google can’t stop you from going there.

We’re constantly working on ways to make GreatStuffToday.com more user-friendly and actively keep you in the loop. So, if you’re ever having Great Stuff email problems again, drop us a line at GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com and then go catch up on GreatStuffToday.com until we get the problem solved.

Finally, as the note at the top says, in order to keep Google and the rest from blacklisting Great Stuff from your inbox — even if you’ve previously whitelisted us — click something. Anything.

Like, click right here, for example. (It’s not an ad, I promise.)

Doing so lets Google and the rest know you are actively reading an email and want to continue receiving it. Is it a pain? Sure. But this is the state of email spam control right now. So, click away!

Finally, finally … James, I see your Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU) question and raise you a Great Stuff Picks portfolio update and a look at ROKU stock next week. Keep your eyes peeled.

James, Ken … once again, thank you so much for being Great Ones!

Fast Lanes; Faster Trading!

With that nasty bit of email business out of the way, I wonder what else stuck around when we climbed out of the inbox this morning…

Let’s see, we have a bullish Peloton Interactive (Nasdaq: PTON) email — wait, really? — someone asking about Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE) and Warcraft? Huh.

Well, pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er.

Pedaling Against The Wind

DO NOT BET AGAINST PELOTON. Yes, they certainly have had their share of missteps, but much of it is due to inventory shortages which will come to pass. Their subscribership increased dramatically yoy, and that is where the big margins are. They are also adding to that with yoga and meditation classes. I just doubled down on my shares at $50, and some analysts are calling for a rebound of anywhere from $100-$120. — Andrew D.

Thanks for writing in, Andrew! Good to have you on board.

The funny thing about analyst estimates is that … well, there are lots of funny things about analyst estimates.

For PTON stock, some are in fact calling for the shares to go as high as $120. But there are also those who think PTON will fall to $45.

That range is ridiculous. $45 to $120? Talk about covering your bases. But, you’re right. The consensus maintains a buy rating with an average price target of $80.56 for PTON stock. Which sounds lovely, doesn’t it?

Now, you may be right. I may be crazy. But it just may be a lunatic you’re looking for. It’s too late to fight. Don’t try to change me. You may be wrong, for all I know, but you may be right.

Peloton does have consistent subscription growth, and, yes, it is launching a yoga subscription service. But, honestly, what’s to stop Apple or Amazon or any number of companies from copying this business model … and doing it cheaper? In fact, Apple is already working on health-and-fitness subscriptions.

I understand the appeal of Peloton. What I don’t understand is how it will keep that appeal. It doesn’t have Apple’s massive rabid fanbase; it never will. That fanbase is the only thing keeping Apple relevant as an investment opportunity. It certainly isn’t revolutionary design choices.

Peloton could be great. It could surprise me. But, as I said this week, I still can’t see any path that doesn’t lead to Peloton becoming a niche premium player like GoPro … or being bought out like Fitbit. There’s absolutely no moat or walled garden to keep the competition barbarians at bay.

But that’s just like my opinion, man. You do you, Andrew! Good luck, and thanks again for writing in!

This Land Is Great Land…

I am new to the service, so not sure if this has previously been addressed, but I would like information about investing in GTE. Some specific investment details along with emerging companies would be nice too! — Daniel G.

Oh boy! A newbie!

Thank you for joining Great Stuff and writing in, Daniel! Pull up a seat and make yourself comfortable. Would you like a nice refreshing pour of bourbon? It does a body good … or at least that’s what I tell myself.

Anywho, Gran Tierra Energy is an oil-and-gas exploration and production company that operates mainly in Colombia and Ecuador. Its name means “Great Land,” just in case you were wondering.

The company’s production is on the small side — like very small. Gran Tierra only has total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

OPEC pumps more than that in a single day.

And there’s the rub when it comes to investing in GTE stock.

By investing in GTE, you’re not only betting on oil prices rising, you’re also betting that Gran Tierra will survive the coming oil sector consolidation — or, if not survive, you’re expecting it to be bought out.

We all know that countries and businesses around the world are moving away from oil and gas. Green energy is the future. Every inch of ground that solar, hydrogen, wind, geothermal and nuclear gain is an inch of ground lost by oil.

Oil is a shrinking market. Only the big fish are gonna survive, and Gran Tierra was never a big fish to begin with. As oil majors like Exxon, Shell and Chevron fight for the remaining oil sector scraps, Gran Tierra will either be bought out or left by the wayside.

That said, there will likely be a period where oil remains a worthwhile investment, and Gran Tierra could benefit if it fully exploits its exploration and current proven reserves. But those gains are gonna be short-lived.

If I were going to invest in the oil sector, I’d be looking at BP PLC (NYSE: BP). The company is double-dipping in both the oil and green energy sectors, allowing you exposure to the last hurrah in oil investing and the future of green energy.

Sorry if that’s not what you wanted to hear, Daniel. I just call ‘em like I see ‘em. Thanks for writing in!

Battlefield 2021: The Call of Duty

People that play Warcraft need two minutes of being rocketed or 10 seconds of being shot at!! After they wet their pants (or worse), they might switch to classic literature instead!!! — Bill in Nürnberg

Good to see you again so soon, Bill! I feel like I touched a nerve with “I thought that’s what World Of Warcraft was for, anyway?” Ha.

My response would be … why not both? I have more than a few military friends who play video games. Granted, not World of Warcraft … most play Call of Duty or Battlefield, which shouldn’t be surprising.

But I hear you on the classic literature deal.

A little bit of Heinlein in my life.

A little bit of Whitman by my side.

A little bit of Hemingway is all I need.

A little bit of Vonnegut is what I see.

A little bit of Mark Twain in the sun.

A little bit of Sun Tzu all night long.

A little bit of Orwell here I am.

A little bit of classic literature makes me your man.

I’m guessing you’re not a big Mambo No. 5 fan, though. Thanks again for writing in, Bill! Danke schön!

Who Made Who?

Me. — Drake

Thanks for writing in, I think. And thanks for the shameless self-promotion, Drake!

Great Ones, you don’t have to be timid like Drake here. Get in on the Friday Feedback action next week! Same Great Stuff time. Same Great Stuff channel … Gmail willing, that is.

Don’t forget to click here to keep getting Great Stuff. And if you have a burning stock market or investing question, or if you just want to rant nonsensically, email us at GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com.

We don’t bite … that costs extra.

In the meantime, here’s where you can find our other junk — erm, I mean where you can check out some more Greatness:

Until next time, stay Great!

Joseph Hargett

Editor, Great Stuff