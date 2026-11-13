This market is wild, right?

Frankly, I’m surprised how strong the Nasdaq has been this week (considering last week’s sell-off and the bad economic numbers on Tuesday).

But the market doesn’t care what I think.

There are endless trading opportunities right now…

I’m doing my best to wake up early, stay up late and take part in SO many big runners.

I can tell you straight up, when there’s this much going on at all hours of the trading day, I’m not the best trader.

We all miss plays (sometimes there are too many to keep up).

But guess what?

Even if you miss an amazing supernova, understand this… One supernova begets another.

I’ve been in Las Vegas to meet with some of my students.

We had a nice dinner with a view.

But I left even before dessert because I wanted to wake up early.

I said, “There’s going to be another OMH.”

For context, here’s the Ohmhyholding (OMH) chart showing Monday’s amazing supernova…

Source: Stocks To Trade

OMH 11/9/26, 1-min candles, supernova.

OMH ran from roughly $20 at the open to $85 in a few hours (that’s CRAZY). I missed it, even though I traded it last week as it started its big run.

Of course, I didn’t know for sure if there would be another OMH.

I didn’t know whether setting my alarm for 3:30 a.m. PT would be worth it.

Still, in this market, you’ve GOT to wake up.

It’s not every day that you have a giant supernova (and it’s never a sure thing).

But when you get a big runner like OMH, wake up early (ESPECIALLY the next morning).

Another Big Wannabe Spiker

Whether or not it succeeds doesn’t matter.

Right now, when a stock runs in after-hours trading, it gets everyone’s attention.

So … early in the morning, shorts are scared because they don’t want to risk another OMH.

Meanwhile, prepared longs are HUNGRY for another OMH

And that creates near-perfect trade potential for breakouts.

Tuesday morning, I woke up to Security Matters PLC (SMX) looking a lot like OMH the previous day.

OMH’s price action on Monday opened the door for my premarket SMX trade on Tuesday…

Source: Stocks To Trade

SMX 11/9/26 AH to 11/10/26 premarket, breakout trade based on OMH the day before.

West Coast trading is tough, but when there are plays, you have to do what you can. Since I had missed out on OMH the day before, I didn’t want to miss another.

My goal was to make anywhere from $1–$3 per share and cut losses quickly if there was no follow-up spike.

I wasn’t convinced it could break out past the previous night’s after-hours highs. That’s because we’ve been seeing a lot of double tops recently.

So, I locked in the single.

To be honest, I was kicking myself for not being in the play from the $11s.

To be clear, I was watching SMX the night before (and told everyone at the meetup to put it on their watchlist).

Key Lesson from OMH and SMX

Whenever there are big supernova plays, pay attention because…

There will ALWAYS be another play.

Will you be prepared?

The single most important thing you can do is to focus on the process.

One thing I highly recommend right now is learning as much as you can from different people.

Not so you can try to trade a lot of different strategies. In fact, you’re going to have to test and tweak and figure out what works best for you.

Start by paying attention to great teachers who take their job seriously (instead of running shady “free” chat rooms).

One way to do that: check out this new message from not one, not two, but THREE of Banyan Hill’s top experts. They formed an Alliance. And you should take the opportunity to learn from them starting now. Click here to get started.

Remember, we’re headed for 23-hour trading starting next month.

The more you understand about different trading strategies and different corners of the market, the better.

Grow your knowledge account fast.

Sometimes people underestimate what’s possible with trading.

And I get it, because there are some sketchy people out there. Not to mention, some of these stocks are scary to trade.

But if you follow the rules, focus on the process and take it seriously…

You have every opportunity to break free and live the life that you want.

Remember, when there’s one runner, it’s likely that another is coming.

When there’s one supernova, another will follow.

Your job is to learn how to take advantage of the opportunities.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily