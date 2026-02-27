I didn’t become a millionaire trader by spending all my time in front of the computer screens.

It’s about identifying profitable patterns.

Numbers don’t lie…

When I tell people my weekend trade is among the most profitable strategies I’ve ever traded…

I have the numbers to back it up…

In the past three years alone, I’ve made 205 of these trades, and 142 of them have been winners. That means I’ve had a 70% win rate, or about seven profitable weekends out of every ten.

Best of all, I believe this is one of the simpler strategies to learn.

Today, I’m going to walk you through one of my weekend trades and the six reasons why it was a solid setup.

My Weekend Trade in ATRA

While most of Wall Street is packing it in on Friday … gearing up for the weekend … I’m scouring looking for one final trade.

One Friday, it was in the ticker symbol ATRA.

Here are the six reasons why I thought it was such a beautiful setup. And while this specific trade opportunity is gone … the logic behind it is still relevant.

And one I will be using again this upcoming Friday.

#1: Upcoming Catalyst

The company announced it would be presenting at a conference on the following Tuesday.

My thinking is that traders would bid up the stock leading up to the event.

And since I was getting in late on Friday, there would be a chance we could get some hype around it on the weekend, and possibly see the stock spike early on Monday.

#2: Recent Investment News

According to an SEC filing … the company had recently secured a new investor. Does this smart money investor know something we don’t?

While I don’t know for sure … experience tells me that traders tend to think news like that is bullish … and they’re likely to bid the stock up.

#3: Strong Chart Pattern

Another thing that really appealed to me about ATRA was that the stock was breaking out of a multi-day range…

Not only was this bullish … but it was likely going to attract momentum traders.

Source: StocksToTrade

#4: Good Entry Level

The highs were around $0.71. My goal was to get in below that level.

If I could get an entry in the low $0.60s, I felt it had a good chance to at least get back to the highs or even blast through it.

Source: StocksToTrade

#5: Risk Management Strategy Established

My goal was to get in the low $0.60s and get out in the $0.70s. And if it didn’t happen, I would cut losses quickly.

I always have a plan.

Most of the time, the trade doesn’t work out perfectly, but the fact that I’m prepared to cut losses quickly enables me to execute without getting emotional.

#6: Timing of the Trade

Look, no one knows for certain whether a stock will go up or down.

But if you can stack reasons why and have a risk management plan, then it makes sense to give it a shot.

I spotted all these reasons why I thought ATRA had a shot at going higher.

And because it was so late on a Friday, my thinking is that more traders would pick up on this over the weekend and on Monday morning.

That’s how the weekend trade works!

As I always say, past performance does not indicate future results. But I’ve seen this pattern repeat over and over and over again.

The week before ATRA, I had a great weekend trade in SHOT — it spiked 300%!

Then there was AXTI. I spent the weekend hiking the Dolomites in Italy and on Monday morning, I cashed out $6,825…

I’m not telling you this to brag. I’m trying to show you this is possible.

I’ll tell you exactly how you can spot these kinds of weekend trades — volatile, news-driven opportunities before the crowd.

These weekend setups can move fast — and timing is everything. So don’t wait any longer. It’s Friday. That means the next weekend trade is setting up now.

Check this out now and get started before the opportunity passes you by.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily