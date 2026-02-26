I got this email from Norm with a question about after-hours trading:

I like your trading strategy, but I did not know you could place after-hours trades. Can you suggest a training module to help me better understand when and how to make after-hours trades?

Great question, Norm! I always love hearing from my readers. Remember, if you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Now, to answer your question.

We utilize after-hours trading in Weekend Trader.

After-hours trading happens when the closing bell rings.

On the Wall Street stock exchanges like the NYSE and Nasdaq, after-hours trading goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. It’s the time when investing businesses and services clock out, and most people don’t trade.

Trading exchanges are the same as any other marketplace: they have opening and closing times. Traders need to know when to show up and when to leave, right?

If you’re just starting out as a stock trader, one of the first things you need to know is when to trade.

It can be confusing when you are still learning, so I want to make the rules as simple and clear as possible.

Research the Market

Just like with regular trading, it’s crucial to do your homework before you start trading after-hours.

This includes keeping up with the latest news, understanding the fundamentals of the companies you’re interested in, and staying on top of market trends.

You should also familiarize yourself with the specific characteristics of the after-hours market.

For example, you should understand how lower liquidity and higher volatility can impact the prices of stocks, and how the wider spreads can affect the execution of your trades.

Different investment vehicles function differently in the after-hours period.

Bonds, CDs, and ETFs may all have different fees and liquidity. Penny stocks and stocks on the Dow Jones will behave differently. Even mortgage rates change differently here!

Develop a Trading Strategy

Having a solid trading strategy is key to success in after-hours trading.

This includes setting clear goals, defining your risk tolerance, and determining how much capital you’re willing to invest.

Your strategy should also include specific guidelines for entering and exiting trades.

For example, you might decide to only enter trades based on certain technical indicators or news events, and to exit trades when you’ve reached a certain profit target or loss limit.

🚨 Note: If you want to seehow Tim spots volatile, news-driven opportunities before the crowd, you’ll want to see the strategy he’s sharing insideWeekend Trader. That’s where he sends his exact Friday trade alerts, explains his risk strategy, and provides clear guidance on when to exit. These weekend setups can move fast — and timing is everything. Click here now to learn how Weekend Trader works and get started.

Assess the Volume and Price Movements

Volume and price movements can be significantly different in the after-hours market compared to the regular market.

It’s important to understand these differences and how they can impact your trades.

For example, lower volume can lead to higher volatility, which can result in larger price swings.

This can create opportunities for profit, but it can also increase the risk of losses.

Similarly, larger price movements can result in wider spreads, which can make it more difficult to execute trades at favorable prices.

Choose an Appropriate Brokerage Firm

Not all brokerage firms offer after-hours trading, and those that do may have different rules and fees.

It’s important to choose a brokerage firm that fits your needs and understand their policies regarding after-hours trading.

For example, some firms may only offer after-hours trading on certain exchanges or for certain types of securities.

They may also have different trading hours, order types, and fee structures for after-hours trading.

Be sure to read the firm’s after-hours trading agreement and disclosure documents carefully before you start trading.

Placing an Order During Extended Hours

There are a few things you should know before spending your hard-earned cash…

Connect to Electronic Communication Network (ECN)

To trade after hours, you’ll need to connect to an ECN, which is a type of computer system that facilitates trading outside of regular market hours.

Your brokerage firm can provide you with access to an ECN.

When placing an order through an ECN, your order will be competing with orders from other traders, including institutional investors.

This means that you may not always be able to execute your trades at your desired prices.

Consider Fees for Extended Hours Trades

Trading after hours can come with additional fees.

These can include ECN fees, extended hours trading fees, and others. It’s important to understand these fees and take them into account when calculating your potential profits and losses.

For example, if your brokerage firm charges a fee for each share traded in the after-hours market, this could significantly reduce your profits on small trades.

Similarly, if the firm charges a minimum fee for each after-hours trade, this could make it less cost-effective to place small trades.

Understand Pre-Market and Post-Market Trading Sessions

The extended-hours market is divided into two sessions:

• Pre-market: takes place in the morning before the regular market opens. • Post-market: takes place in the evening after the regular market closes.

Each session has its own unique characteristics and risks.

For example, the pre-market session can be influenced by news events that occur overnight, such as economic reports from other countries.

The post-market session can be influenced by news events that occur after the regular market closes, such as earnings reports.

Monitoring Your Trade During Extended Hours

Once you’ve placed your trade, it’s important to monitor it closely.

This means keeping an eye on the stock’s price, volume, and other key indicators, as well as staying on top of any news events that could impact the stock.

Monitoring your trade can help you make informed decisions about when to exit the trade.

For example, if the stock’s price starts to move against you, you might decide to cut your losses and sell the stock.

On the other hand, if the stock’s price starts to move in your favor, you might decide to take your profits and sell.

Factors to Consider for Successful After-Hours Trading

When it comes to after-hours trading, there are a few key factors to consider to see the results you’re targeting.

Volume

Volume is a measure of how much of a particular stock is being traded.

In the after-hours market, volume can be significantly lower than during regular market hours, which can lead to higher volatility and wider spreads.

Understanding volume patterns in the after-hours market can help you make more informed trading decisions.

For example, if a stock has high volume in the after-hours market, this could indicate strong investor interest and could potentially lead to larger price movements.

Price

Price movements can be more volatile in the after-hours market due to lower liquidity and fewer participants.

It’s important to understand these price movements and how they can impact your trades.

For example, if a stock’s price is moving rapidly in the after-hours market, this could indicate high volatility, which could increase the risk of your trade.

On the other hand, if a stock’s price is relatively stable in the after-hours market, this could indicate lower volatility, which could reduce the risk of your trade.

Participation

The number of participants in the after-hours market can be much lower than during regular market hours.

This can result in less competition, but it can also make it more difficult to buy or sell shares at your desired price.

Understanding the level of participation in the after-hours market can help you gauge the liquidity of a particular stock.

For example, if a stock has a high level of participation in the after-hours market, this could indicate good liquidity, which could make it easier to execute your trades.

Standard Trading vs. After-Hours Trading — Understanding the Differences

While there are many similarities between standard trading and after-hours trading, there are also some key differences.

These include differences in liquidity, volatility, and trading rules. It’s important to understand these differences before you start trading after hours.

For example, liquidity can be much lower in the after-hours market, which can lead to higher volatility and wider spreads.

Additionally, most brokerage firms only allow limit orders in the after-hours market, which can limit your flexibility in executing trades.

Buying in After Hours

I generally do not recommend entering a brand-new position in the after-hours.

Liquidity is thinner, spreads can be wider, and prices can jump around more than during the regular session.

The only exception is if the stock is trading very close to your entry price.

Even then, it is still a judgment call because every stock behaves differently and after-hours trading is never predictable.

Selling in After Hours

This is a different situation. Selling in the after-hours to lock in profits is totally fine and can be a great tool, especially if the stock is running and already near your goals.

It lets you take risk off before regular trading hours and avoid waking up to a potential big gap in the wrong direction.

If your target is hit in the after-hours, feel free to sell and lock it in. If it is close to your target, there is no problem selling part of your position and keeping the rest.

You are never wrong to take profits.

It’s also important to note that stop orders do not work in after hours.

• Stop orders do not trigger in after hours. • GTC stop orders do not work in after hours. • Buy stops and sell stops do not trigger in after hours. • If you place a stop order hoping it will sell your stock, it will not fill.

The only thing that will work is a manual limit order set for extended hours. You must watch your position if you plan to sell during the after-hours session

How To Be Successful in After-Hours Trading

Success in after-hours trading comes down to preparation, strategy, and risk management.

After-hours trading offers a unique opportunity for investors to trade outside of regular market hours.

By understanding these risks and preparing accordingly, you can increase your chances of success in the after-hours market.

Trading isn’t rocket science. It’s a skill you build and work on like any other. It’s changed my life, and I think this way of life should be open to more people…

And the more knowledge you have, the better prepared you’ll be.

Do you trade after-hours? Let me know at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com — I love hearing from my readers!

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily