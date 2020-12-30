5 Must-Watch Stock Trends for 2021

Easy money…

That’s what the stock market looked like for many investors this year. But don’t expect that to continue. 2021 will be a different beast entirely. And when it comes to stocks, the winners and losers will depend on how a few key themes play out.

For the last Your Money Matters of 2020, Ted and I break down the five things every investor needs to watch to protect and grow their portfolio in the new year.

Get Smart to Make Future Returns

“Past performance does not guarantee future returns.”

Everyone who’s been making money in the stock market this year should take that disclaimer to heart. Next year, it won’t be so easy to make big gains.

Watch today’s video to be a smarter investor in 2021. You’ll also discover:

Why Wall Street’s darlings are now the soft underbelly of this bull market. (12:17-14:19)

The sectors that could be big winners thanks to the $15 trillion (!) worth of pent-up service industry demand. (14:19-18:17)

How to make profits from China’s economy without buying Chinese stocks. (18:17-20:52)

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. However, if you want to see subtitles, simply click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, and if you’re not already a member, please consider subscribing to The Bauman Letter. The model portfolio is up strongly this year!

Of course, you can also subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow Ted on Twitter here.

Best regards,

Clint Lee

Research Analyst, The Bauman Letter