Next-Gen Portfolio Maintenance in 4 Easy Steps

Oil change. Date night. Annual health checkup.

What does this seemingly random mix have in common?

They are all routine maintenance aspects of our daily lives.

From our cars to our personal relationships, active maintenance is needed to keep them in top-notch condition.

Maintenance means to upkeep, care for, support, keep in good condition and in existence.

Your investments require the same kind of attention.

To profit from your Next-Gen Portfolio, you need to make sure you’re preparing, choosing and maintaining the best stocks from our specific Winning Investor mega trends.

The key to building a portfolio for future stock growth is to rid it of fading 1.0 companies. Then, you’ll sow it with 2.0 future-forward companies.

To do that, there are four major types of maintenance for your portfolio. Think of these as four easy steps you can take today to set yourself up for the fortunes to come in the next innovation bull market.

Step #1: Preventative Maintenance

This is planned maintenance to prevent future problems.

For instance, to maintain a car, you schedule oil changes every 10,000 miles. Without these oil changes, the engine will cease to run properly and will eventually become inoperative.

Preventative maintenance for your Next-Gen Portfolio means creating a personal schedule to check on your stocks.

This schedule can be weekly, monthly or quarterly.

During this scheduled maintenance, you want to make certain that your portfolio is clear of 1.0 stocks, which may be in steady decline.

You can replace those outdated stocks for the best 2.0 stocks on the market.

To get you started, I recommend the laser-focused ones from Ian King’s Strategic Fortunes model portfolio.

Once you get started, the preventative maintenance is easy.

Step #2: Corrective Maintenance

Sometimes even with preventative maintenance, a piece of equipment can malfunction.

I’m a big gearhead, so let me stick to our car example.

Maybe your new car experiences a recall due to a manufacturing defect. By taking the car into a licensed mechanic for a fix, you’ll be back on the road in no time.

For investing, corrective maintenance means fixing a problem — like getting rid of those 1.0 stocks that can bring down your whole portfolio over the long term.

On Tuesday, I gave you a place to start with five stocks to sell now.

Once you clear those out, you can buy the most profitable 2.0 stocks.

Step #3: Risk-Based Maintenance

Risk-based maintenance is an additional layer of in-depth analysis and testing.

It’s a process of digging deeper to make sure all systems are working properly.

This is a step your mechanic will take by running a diagnostic test to detect any abnormalities before they become hazardous or expensive to fix.

This step can extend the useful life of your car — or portfolio — for the long term.

With investing, this means an in-depth analysis of a company’s earnings, revenue, projections, management and signs of “tipping points” (Ian’s signature strategy for picking the best stocks).

This can require some time and effort, which is why we do our utmost to take care of your risk-based maintenance, so you won’t have to do that heavy lifting.

Step #4: Condition-Based Maintenance

Condition-based maintenance is the most labor-intensive of all maintenance.

This type of maintenance requires frequent, regular checkups. Whatever you’re maintaining will need to be continuously assessed, prodded and investigated.

If you collect classic cars to showcase at events, this kind of maintenance might be necessary to keep the car up to standards.

Along with risk-based maintenance, this maintenance requires the most attention, especially for a growing 2.0 portfolio.

It requires frequent, regular checkups and, most importantly, check-ins.

One of the keys to having a successful 2.0 portfolio is to carve out time to read and/or watch our daily articles and videos created just for you. This is your condition-based maintenance task.

Our hearts’ desire is for you to be a successful next-gen investor.

Our hearts' desire is for you to be a successful next-gen investor.

We’ll post any timely investment information and opportunities that we come across.

Unlock the Greatest Investing Era of Our Time with Your Next-Gen Portfolio

As you can see, all aspects of our daily lives require some form of maintenance.

The same holds for our finances and specifically for a well-balanced investment portfolio set up to reap the benefits of your Next-Gen Portfolio.

With that, this concludes our three-part series on building your strongest 2.0 portfolio. Thank you for taking this investment journey with me!

And remember, right now, we’re living in a prime stock-picking environment.

I’m excited to say that Next Gen Effect stocks will be the first out of the starting gate to propel higher as the current bear market in stocks turns into a raging bull market of innovation!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes

