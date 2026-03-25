We’re seeing a lot of spikers, but in this choppy market, they’re only spiking for 1, 2 … maybe 3 hours.

Some plays aren’t even spiking for an hour (like when shorts get squeezed)…

Try 4 minutes.

So, you have to recognize what’s going on.

You have to learn to trade with discipline…

AND fit trading into your schedule…

Take the Quick Hits

Take what you can, but recognize that you don’t have to sit in front of your computer all day (especially in this market).

Take the quick hits and remember:

These plays come up, but they’re tough to judge (you’ve got to be FAST).

Some people say, “Give it more time.”

But I’m not going to give it more time when I’m busy.

For example, Monday (March 23) urban-gro, Inc (UGRO) spiked in premarket trading but faded into the open.

Then it ripped roughly 17% in about four minutes…

Source: StocksToTrade

UGRO 3/23/26 1-min candles, selective trading in a choppy market.

Then it looked toppy.

I’m okay with giving breakouts time, but when they fail, you have to accept it.

And I’m not going to give it more time when it looks toppy.

I didn’t even trade UGRO, but the lessons are right there on the chart.

Don’t Fight It and Don’t Get Stubborn

You don’t have to double or triple up.

If you catch yourself saying “no, this has to break out”… stop.

The stock does NOT have to do anything you want.

It doesn’t care about your feelings OR your schedule.

Most people don’t talk about this…

Trading can get overwhelming.

You have to try to fit trading into your life and NOT overwhelm yourself.

This is always true, but especially now in this choppy market.

THAT is how you trade selectively.

What if you miss trades?

Missing Trades, FOMO, and Learning

Check out that UGRO chart again. I completely missed the afternoon breakout (and that’s okay).

Why?

Because even though I was busy filming, I still learned from UGRO.

Also, recognize that it takes time.

You might struggle in the beginning like Eduardo…

Eduardo struggled for his first five years (his wife was supporting him).

Then he really broke through (he’s now at nearly $3 million in profits).

This is his dream home (and it’s BEAUTIFUL).

It’s my honor to visit my one-time student-turned master trader, Eduardo.

He doesn’t like bragging about the nearly $3 million in trading profits he’s made, or his truly AMAZING new house…

But everyone needs to see this and get inspired.

He’s living the American dream after bringing his family here from a dangerous country — you tell me, how badass is Eduardo’s new house?

Whewwwwww I’m so proud of him and he deserves alllllll his success and more!

Putting It Into Perspective

It really comes down to five things (the first three are specific to trading, the last two are about mindset):

1. Take Singles. They add up. You’ll learn without the stress (and without blowing up your account). 2. Look for Breakouts (but learn to accept when they fail). 3. Look for Volume. Check the UGRO chart one more time. The crazy volume came in when it spiked BOTH times. 4. Mindset Tip #1: Fit trading into YOUR schedule and life (avoid the overwhelm). 5. Mindset Tip #2: Stay in the game through the early struggles and know that you’ll still struggle some later on, when the market changes or you’re learning to size up.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily