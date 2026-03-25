A startup just filed plans to launch 88,000 satellites into orbit.

If that number sounds outrageous, consider that today there are roughly 9,500 active satellites circling Earth. Starcloud’s proposal would multiply that number nearly 10X.

This plan might sound like the next big leap in the space economy. But it also hints at a growing challenge that few people are talking about.

Because the more satellites we launch, the more crowded Earth’s orbit is becoming.

And these days, that crowding is becoming a real problem.

The 88,000-Satellite Data Center in the Sky

The proposal comes from a company called Starcloud.

The company’s plan is different from most satellite constellations we’ve seen so far. Instead of providing internet service like SpaceX’s Starlink or Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Starcloud wants to deploy orbiting data centers.

That might sound crazy, but data centers on Earth consume enormous amounts of electricity and require expensive cooling systems. In space, sunlight is abundant and temperatures are easier to manage.

If the model works, companies could run artificial intelligence workloads or high-performance computing jobs in orbit and beam the results back to Earth.

It’s a bold plan.

It’s also part of a much larger trend.

Over the past decade, the number of satellites in orbit has exploded. In 2015, there were about 1,500 active satellites around Earth.

Today there are roughly 9,500.

More than 7,000 of those belong to Starlink alone, which has become the largest satellite network in history.

But this growth is just beginning.

Blue Origin’s TeraWave plan calls for more than 5,400 satellites. China is developing several competing constellations expected to reach tens of thousands of spacecraft.

And globally, regulators have already approved proposals for more than 50,000 additional satellites.

Add in projects like Starcloud’s proposed 88,000-satellite constellation, and the total number of spacecraft around Earth could climb into the hundreds of thousands within a generation.

If that happens, low Earth orbit could start to resemble deadly rush-hour traffic.

You see, satellites circle the planet at about 17,500 miles per hour. At those speeds, even a tiny fragment of debris can cause catastrophic damage.

And there’s already a lot of debris up there.

The U.S. Space Surveillance Network currently tracks more than 36,000 pieces of space debris larger than 10 centimeters. Scientists estimate there are about one million fragments larger than a centimeter that are too small to track but still capable of disabling a satellite.

As orbital traffic increases, operators are being forced to perform more avoidance maneuvers.

Starlink satellites alone reportedly conduct tens of thousands of collision-avoidance maneuvers each year.

That trend will only accelerate as more constellations come online.

But the real danger isn’t just a single collision.

Scientists have long warned about something called Kessler syndrome. If the density of debris in orbit becomes too high, one collision can trigger a chain reaction of additional collisions.

Each impact creates thousands of fragments, which then strike other satellites, producing still more debris.

In a worst case scenario, certain orbital regions could become so dangerous that they’re effectively unusable for decades.

But congestion is already a concern.

Because even paint-chip-sized debris traveling at orbital speeds can damage spacecraft or threaten crewed missions like the International Space Station, which has occasionally had to perform avoidance maneuvers to steer clear of debris.

Because many fragments are too small to track, operators often have little warning.

And orbital congestion doesn’t just create safety risks. It also increases costs.

Satellite operators have to invest in more advanced tracking systems and carry extra fuel for avoidance maneuvers. Every maneuver also shortens a satellite’s operational life.

That means spacecraft will probably need to be replaced more frequently than expected.

In other words, congestion in orbit could end up reshaping the economics of the entire space industry. And the ripple effects could extend far beyond the companies launching satellites.

Modern economies rely heavily on space-based infrastructure. Navigation systems, weather forecasting, global communications and financial networks all depend on satellites.

If orbital congestion makes those systems more fragile or expensive, the consequences could spread across many industries.

Astronomers are already seeing its effects today.

Bright satellites frequently streak through telescope images, interfering with both optical and radio observations. Some projections suggest that many of the moving lights in the night sky could soon be satellites instead of stars.

And there are also environmental concerns.

Every satellite eventually reenters Earth’s atmosphere and burns up.

As constellations of satellites grow larger, it could mean that thousands of them will reenter our atmosphere each year.

Researchers are beginning to study how the resulting metallic particles and soot could affect the upper atmosphere and potentially contribute to changes in ozone chemistry.

The good news is that policymakers are finally starting to talk about near-Earth space as a limited environment.

But right now, there’s no unified global system for managing all this space traffic.

The rules governing space were largely written decades ago, when only a few hundred satellites were in orbit. So they focus on basic safety and spectrum use, not what happens when tens of thousands of flying objects are forced to share the same space.

As satellite networks grow larger, that lack of coordination could become a serious challenge.

Because once debris accumulates in orbit, cleaning it up is extraordinarily difficult.

Here’s My Take

The space economy is entering a remarkable period of growth.

Reusable rockets, smaller satellites and lower launch costs have suddenly made it possible to deploy massive constellations that would have been unimaginable a decade ago.

But every technological boom eventually runs into a constraint.

For the space industry, that constraint might turn out to be self-inflicted.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

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