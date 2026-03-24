The best trade setup in the stock market repeats over and over again.

So that’s all I do … I trade the same price action on the same stocks, and I’ve done it for over two decades.

90% of traders lose because they get bored waiting for the same old setup. They go rogue and try to squeeze cash out of a sketchy spiker.

Is it boring to make money? Is that what you’re telling me?

On Friday last week, I pulled a 17% profit from a single stock spike. And it was the same pattern as usual…

The S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 17% in all of 2025. I did it in a matter of minutes.

I’m looking for the same setup this week.

You’re welcome to follow along, but this process only works if you agree to stay out of bad plays.

Don’t let your FOMO take hold this week: wait for this pattern.

A 230% Spike

On March 13, bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) announced record revenue and unit sales for its lung cancer diagnostic, CyPath lung.

Physician orders also increased 67% year over year.

Cancer catalysts cause extreme market volatility because the disease is so severe. Any bullish news could translate to a treatment breakthrough, which would logically spike the stock’s value.

Plus, BIAF’s float is only 4.3 million shares. When real buying pressure hits a stock that small, the price has nowhere to go but up.

BIAF already spiked 230% since the announcement.

I was watching this stock for days. It kept teasing a key level, failing to break through, and pulling back…

Most traders would’ve given up.

But I kept stalking it because I know what a clean breakout looks like, and I knew the risk was manageable if I timed my dip buy correctly.

How I Traded It

BIAF hit $3 per share on March 17, but it couldn’t stay above that level.

It tried to break past $3 twice in the morning and again during after hours. But the resistance proved too strong.

That’s a clear breakout level.

On March 19, when the stock spiked toward $3 in the afternoon, I bought shares on a dip just before the breakout and sold for gains into strength.

Then I made another trade as the price retraced toward the breakout level and bounced.

Here’s the chart:

Source: StocksToTrade

BIAF chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

Two trades, on the same stock, within minutes of each other. And I walked away with a 17% total profit.

The Next Setup

BIAF isn’t a one-off.

The conditions that created this trade aren’t unique. We see spikes like this every week:

• A low float • A real catalyst • An initial spike of at least 20% • A low share price

Past performance does not indicate future results. But there are already stocks moving this week that fit these factors…

And believe it or not, the 230% spike from BIAF is on the low end of these spikes.

I’ve seen stocks run 1,000%.

And these moves are getting more common … especially after the recent White House amendment that slipped under everyone’s radar.

This momentum is building, and people haven’t noticed yet. That works to our advantage.

You’re still early.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily