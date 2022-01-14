Avoid These 3 Options Trading Mistakes

I’ve been trading options for almost 30 years now.

And during that time, I’ve spoken with hundreds of retail investors.

I get questions all the time. And I can tell you there are three options trading mistakes that retail investors need to avoid.

In today’s video, I explain how you can trade options like the pros on Wall Street.

If you'd prefer to read a transcript, click here.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in rehabilitation and adjacent health care services. It is up 24% after analysts at Jeffries upgraded the stock from a hold to a buy and raised the price target.

Sands China Ltd. (OTC: SCHYY) develops, owns and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macau. It is one of several Macau casino stocks that is up 23% this morning after the government ended a period of regulatory uncertainty by introducing new gaming legislation.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: THRX) discovers and develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. The stock jumped 19% after insider OrbiMed Advisors added to its position with the purchase of over 44,000 of company shares.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (Nasdaq: MLCO) develops, owns and operates casino gaming and resort facilities in Asia and Europe. It is another Macau casino operator that is up 16% after regulators brought relief to the worries over gaming license renewals.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) designs, builds and operates an earth observation fleet of imaging satellites that capture and compile data. It is up 15% today after successfully launching 44 satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

BuzzFeed Inc. (Nasdaq: BZFD), the tech-powered media and entertainment company, is up 13%. The stock is on a rebound after dropping earlier this week despite good news in the form of Craig-Hallum and Cowen & Co. initiating coverage on the stock with buy ratings.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) operates as an oral care company that offers clear aligner treatments. It is up 12% after partnering with celebrities like Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin and host of Love Island Arielle Vandenberg.

Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq: CAN) produces and sells cryptocurrency mining hardware and equipment to crypto miners. The stock is up 8% on the news that the company is also starting cryptocurrency mining operations.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH) provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It is up 8% continuing on its momentum from Thursday on heavy volume with no significant news driving the activity.

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) is a provider of process and process control equipment and software for semiconductor manufacturing industries. It is up 6% today after analysts at Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock.