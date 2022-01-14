 be_ixf;ym_202201 d_14; ct_50

Select Page

Avoid These 3 Options Trading Mistakes

Ian King

Posted by | Jan 14, 2022 | ,

2 minute, 24 second read

Avoid These 3 Options Trading Mistakes

I’ve been trading options for almost 30 years now.

And during that time, I’ve spoken with hundreds of retail investors.

I get questions all the time. And I can tell you there are three options trading mistakes that retail investors need to avoid.

In today’s video, I explain how you can trade options like the pros on Wall Street.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Ian King cryptocurrency bitcoin expert at banyan hill publishing signature

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes

 

Morning Movers


From open till noon Eastern time.

 

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in rehabilitation and adjacent health care services. It is up 24% after analysts at Jeffries upgraded the stock from a hold to a buy and raised the price target.

 

Sands China Ltd. (OTC: SCHYY) develops, owns and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macau. It is one of several Macau casino stocks that is up 23% this morning after the government ended a period of regulatory uncertainty by introducing new gaming legislation.

 

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: THRX) discovers and develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. The stock jumped 19% after insider OrbiMed Advisors added to its position with the purchase of over 44,000 of company shares.

 

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (Nasdaq: MLCO) develops, owns and operates casino gaming and resort facilities in Asia and Europe. It is another Macau casino operator that is up 16% after regulators brought relief to the worries over gaming license renewals.

 

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) designs, builds and operates an earth observation fleet of imaging satellites that capture and compile data. It is up 15% today after successfully launching 44 satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

 

BuzzFeed Inc. (Nasdaq: BZFD), the tech-powered media and entertainment company, is up 13%. The stock is on a rebound after dropping earlier this week despite good news in the form of Craig-Hallum and Cowen & Co. initiating coverage on the stock with buy ratings.

 

SmileDirectClub Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) operates as an oral care company that offers clear aligner treatments. It is up 12% after partnering with celebrities like Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin and host of Love Island Arielle Vandenberg.

 

Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq: CAN) produces and sells cryptocurrency mining hardware and equipment to crypto miners. The stock is up 8% on the news that the company is also starting cryptocurrency mining operations.

 

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH) provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It is up 8% continuing on its momentum from Thursday on heavy volume with no significant news driving the activity.

 

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) is a provider of process and process control equipment and software for semiconductor manufacturing industries. It is up 6% today after analysts at Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock.

Recommended For You

ARKK and Stocks Relying on Faith Despite Rising Interest Rates

Ted vs. ARKK

STM 736% gain Bold Profits Daily Trade

STM 736% Gain Using THIS Strong Hands Strategy

Share This