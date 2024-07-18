No matter who will sit in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025, one thing is certain…

AI is going to be at the top of the president’s agenda.

We’re in an AI arms race.

It has the world’s biggest tech firms — Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon — all investing.

They are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to build out applications that just keep getting more powerful.

But I’ve been investigating what began as a secret project led by two of the most powerful billionaires in Silicon Valley.

These guys are very different from more famous tech figures like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and ChatGPT’s Sam Altman.

They don’t chase the press like them.

They took precautions to keep their work as off the radar as possible.

But what they’ve invented could single-handedly be the turning point for AI.

This is our Oppenheimer moment.

I’ll share the full story with you here…

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor