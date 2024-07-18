Jim Simons wasn’t your typical Wall Street hedge fund manager.

He wasn’t born rich. He didn’t have decades of experience in high finance. And he didn’t have any connections to the wealthy investors or rubbing shoulders with powerful executives.

Instead, Simons came from the world of academia…

Simons graduated from the Manhattan Institute of Technology at just 20 years of age in 1958.

Then he celebrated his graduation by driving a motor scooter from Boston to Bogota, Colombia, before returning to school at Berkley, where he earned his PhD at age 23.

Specializing in cutting-edge mathematical problems, Simons focused on pattern recognition and early applications of what we now call “big data.”

The man was a genius. And like so many of his ilk, Simons was also a controversial figure.

He never hesitated to share his opinions, even when his opposition to the Vietnam War cost him his job at the Institute of Defense Analysis.

He was on track to become a legend in his field.

But then, he all but disappeared from academia…

Simons Unlocks a Data-Powered Renaissance for the Stock Market

Simons re-emerged on Wall Street in 1988, founding the hedge fund that would eventually become Renaissance Technologies.

True to form, Simons was still an iconoclast.

He eschewed traditional fundamental analysis of stocks, instead opting for an advanced quantitative approach.

When seeking talent for his growing team, Simons brought in “outsiders” instead of traditional hedge fund analysts—looking to physicists, mathematicians and other academics.

This was relatively early in the computer era of stock trading. But Wall Street firms already had access to mountains of data, along with the processing power needed to make use of it all.

If you’re familiar with Renaissance (or its flagship Medallion Fund), you already know the rest is history.

Because his Medallion Fund has earned over $100 billion in profit since its inception, with a staggering average annual return of 66% over the last 36 years.

Again, that’s his average — through bull markets, bear markets and everything in-between!

From humble beginnings, Simons would grow to become the world’s 51st richest man, worth $31.5 billion when he passed this May.

And over that time, his fund’s strategy went from being “on the fringes” and “controversial” … to being the industry’s gold standard.

Markets are now crowded with “flash” traders, quantitative strategies, and institutional investors applying non-traditional approaches to their decision-making.

But Main Street investors still struggle to cash in on this complex analysis — and it’s plain to see why…

A Whole New Generation of Data-Driven Advantages

Since its inception, quantitative analysis has always been a “by experts, for experts” sort of space.

That’s why even to this day, Wall Street firms are hiring accomplished scientists and mathematicians like Simons — instead of simply trying to train those skills up internally.

Indeed, I’ve learned from my own personal experience that quantitative analysis can be surprisingly difficult every step of the way.

Whether you’re devising a new system, applying it in real-time to test its potential, or simply trying to maintain the discipline to stand by your convictions, successful quant trading requires knowledge and skill.

Main Street investors simply don’t have enough time to master the discipline.

You can’t just hit the “pause” button on your life and spend the next three years getting a degree in quantitative analytics (even if you wanted to — and trust me, you don’t).

And you probably don’t have a spare million or two in your investing budget to hire in some specialists, either.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist, Money & Markets