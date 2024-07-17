He’s probably the most important person in America right now.

When he speaks, the market listens.

Only a couple of words from this man can trigger calm or chaos.

And his words recently:

“Really good.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell used these two words to describe June’s Consumer Price Index Report.

And with that, my prediction from weeks ago came true.

The first time we have a weak CPI, small-cap stocks are going to explode.

And that’s exactly what happened last week.

This is usually the sign for the start of another rally.

Which is a huge turning point.

And there are three tech bio stocks that can help you capitalize on this major move in the small-caps.

In fact, I'm expecting a big FDA announcement on August 10 to send one company's $8 stock soaring.

Do all roads point to a September rate cut?

Find out in today’s video.

Market News: A Federal Reserve confidence boost! June’s CPI is in. Are Fed rate cuts in the cards for September?

