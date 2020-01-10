 be_ixf;ym_202001 d_10; ct_50

2020 Cannabis Market Report — Grab Shares of This U.S. Producer

Anthony Planas

Posted by | Jan 10, 2020 | , ,

1 minute, 36 second read

Illinois opened its door to adult-use pot on January 1, 2020.

Even in freezing temperatures, camping tents dotted city blocks as people lined up to be the first to buy legal weed in Chicago.

The state booked $3.2 million in sales on the first day. And demand remains strong, with a total of $11 million in pot sold over the first five days.

Today, I’m pulling the curtain back on one of the most exciting cannabis operators in the state. Its all-star management team sidestepped the cannabis cash crunch that sent shares of so many others plummeting.

And it’s in a great position, with 40 storefronts in 12 states.

Watch my full video to see why I’m so excited about the potential behind Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Canada: GTII; Over-the-Counter: GTBIF).

In this video, I cover:

  • Why Illinois is the hottest new cannabis market.
  • Green Thumb’s competitive edge and fundamentals.
  • What I think is the right price to pay for GTBIF shares.

To watch the video, click the play button below!

I’ve been covering the cannabis sector in Real Wealth Strategist and Front Line Profits since early 2018. The marijuana market offers a huge growth opportunity. But poorly run companies outnumber good ones 10-to-1.

My approach of cutting through the hype to get to the real story behind companies helped readers grab gains such as:

  • 6% in Cronos Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CRON).
  • 131% in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR).
  • And 40% in Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC).

I used my same approach to evaluate Green Thumb Industries. The company shows a disciplined strategy that balances spending and growth.

In Real Wealth Strategist, we are putting together our top cannabis picks to help readers win big in 2020. Click here to learn more about the pot revolution that is giving rise to a $500 billion industry!

Good investing,

Anthony Planas

Internal Analyst, Banyan Hill Publishing

