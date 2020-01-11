Story Highlights

Last week, I told you about Chad Shoop’s simple challenge to turn $5,000 into $100,000.

We were thrilled to see such a response from you!

This week, we have answers to your questions about the challenge.

Last week, I told you about Chartered Market Technician (CMT) Chad Shoop’s “$5K Challenge.” If you aren’t sure what CMT means, just know that it’s so elite, we think of Chad as a Navy SEAL of financial analysis.

In the weekend wrap-up, I told you about Chad’s simple challenge to you: turn $5,000 into $100,000.

Many of you wrote to tell us you were in. And we were thrilled to see such a response!

Osiris wrote:

In 2020 I am taking you up on your $5K Challenge … I will follow your recommendations and pray for the best. I hope this time next year I will be able to buy my dream home.

Steve said:

I am going to take the “$5K Challenge”! I have enough in my options account that I can move this amount into another options account that would be dedicated only to this challenge. I love the idea!!! I will begin the challenge on your very first recommendation in 2020. I will let you know frequently how it is going.

Cherie told us:

I want to start by wishing you and your team a very happy new year in 2020. I hope all your dreams come true. I will be taking the $5K Challenge. I hope by doing so all MY dreams come true. Thank you for the idea.

Chad was blown away by your support.

Having worked with Chad for more than four years now, I can tell you: If you’re looking for a brilliant trader to help you prosper in the next 12 months, he’s the right person. Read on to get Chad’s answers to your questions about the $5K Challenge.

Your Questions About Chad’s Challenge

Now, some of you wrote in with questions about the challenge.

Gary asked:

Could you please elaborate a little more and further explain the parameters of how you envision us executing the challenge?

Vera inquired:

How will this $5K Challenge work out? I would like to get involved in this. … Are you going to give me step-by-step instructions on how to roll it over?

Jim wrote:

Hi team, in this challenge will you supply the options or am I supposed to make my own pick?

I posed your questions to Chad, and here’s what he advised:

We’re just starting with 5% [of your total portfolio], and we want to see if we can grow that into basically 100% of your portfolio.

So, if you start with $5,000 and we grow it to $100,000, that’s fantastic, right? We turn a 5% position in our portfolio into an amount doubling our portfolio size. If we could do that in 12 months, that’s the goal.

But more importantly, I want you all to have fun with it.

I want it to be a game to get you started, to get you investing with options and learning the power of options. This really allows you to multiply your returns, going from 5% to $100,000.

Even if we end up from 5% to, let’s say, $40,000, that’s awesome as well. We are still growing our income. We’re growing our returns from $5,000 to $40,000.

And it only takes a couple of doubles to get there.

If you look at our track record, you can see that those come very often. We’ve averaged at least one call option per month that doubles your returns.

As far as where to start, I want you to go with your gut. Pick a certain trade [in the Quick Hit Profits model portfolio] and start with that trade.

And you can pick any trade after that.

Now, I’m not going to guide you on this throughout the year. You’re just going to move that capital from one trade to the next. And it’s that simple. When you close out a trade, just keep in mind: “Hey, I closed that trade out for $7,500. The next trade that comes up, I’m going to put $7,500 into it and see what it turns into.”

And if it turns into $14,000 or $15,000, then you’re going to take that amount and roll that into a trade. This is just a fun way for us to start investing and to learn how the power of options can help us multiply our returns by using the same trades that we have in Quick Hit Profits.

So, those are Chad’s answers to your questions!

If you want to learn more about Quick Hit Profits, watch Chad’s presentation right now! You’ll get all the tools you need to join Chad’s $5K Challenge.

