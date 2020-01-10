We Invented the Internet. Why Is Everyone Else’s Better?

Welcome!

I recently spent the holidays at my mother’s house in rural Virginia on the Chesapeake Bay. It was, for the most part, a stress-free time. Except for one major sticking point…

It was almost impossible to get any work or research done because I could barely connect to the internet!

You know who doesn’t have that problem?

People in Estonia.

Or people in Slovenia, where — believe it or not — the high-speed broadband is twice as fast as it is here in the U.S. And that’s on average. I’m sure it’s light-years faster compared to what I get at my mom’s lake house.

Even worse, as you’ve probably guessed, all of these countries are paying a fraction of the price that we are.

We’re Paying More and Getting Less (Once Again)

Ted Bauman here. And I’m back with a new video in my series on anticompetitive practices in our economy. This one, I’m sure, hits close to home.

We don’t have many choices when it comes to cable or internet, do we? As a result, we’re powerless to do much more than just pay up.

The big companies know this. So they just keep raising prices.

Comcast customers with both TV and internet service have seen a 40% increase in their bill in just the last two years.

How is that allowed? How is this legal? How did we even get here? And what can we do about it?

That’s what I cover in today’s installment of Bauman Unhinged.

To watch this newest video, click here or click the image below. Be prepared to be outraged.

