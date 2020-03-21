2 Strategies to Help You Prosper Amid Panic

As coronavirus fears continue to pummel the markets — and cause general panic in our grocery stores, pharmacies and neighborhoods — it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

I suspect, like me, you have friends and loved ones who have been hit hard by this crisis. It’s tough to hear about loved ones getting sick, being laid off from work or losing health insurance.

We continue to hear about the uncertainty that many in the medical field feel each day.

At Banyan Hill, most of us are working from home now.

Despite all that, though, our team of experts has been united in their messaging:

Don’t Panic.

Now, we’d never advise against being smart and safe.

Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Take care of your mental health. If you’re able, see what you can do to help people in your community or family who might be struggling.

Follow the guidelines of the experts, such as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The same advice applies when it comes to your retirement or trading account: Listen to the experts.

Last week, I shared words of wisdom from our own Charles Mizrahi and Matt Badiali. (You can check it out here.)

This week, I want to tell you about two ways that our readers are surviving this crisis with their investment accounts intact.

Buy on Red (Or Black) With John Ross

John Ross is Matt Badiali’s co-editor of Apex Profit Alert. You’ve likely read his analysis in his Chart of the Week, which he publishes in Winning Investor Daily every Wednesday.

Matt and John guide their readers to use the Apex Profit System to profit from short-term patterns in a variety of sectors, including precious metals, cannabis and energy.

And while the S&P 500 Index is down 30% from its high, Matt and John’s average gain is up for the year.

You see, John’s an expert at spotting patterns in the market. And their success is thanks to a unique way to profit when their Apex Movement Patterns tell them stock is set to fall. They call it “buying on red.”

In March alone, Matt and John recommended four positions to help their readers hedge against the carnage.

And as of Thursday, all four of them were closed for gains as high as 192%, 120%, 212% and 133%.

We realize our readers want all the help they can get right now.

Our publisher authorized us to reopen a special offer for Apex Profit Alert — our top-performing research service — for 50% off! But that’s just through midnight tonight.

And it’s only for readers of Winning Investor Daily. We closed this service to the general public yesterday. Click here for the details!

So please, don’t delay — because I’m not sure this deal could come at a better time.

Bonus Trades With Chad Shoop, CMT

As you might have guessed, John and Matt are using the power of options to make these gains.

Our Chartered Market Technician, Chad Shoop is another options expert.

Chad’s Quick Hit Profits readers are another group of subscribers who have had the chance to grab gains in this volatility.

You see, Chad’s added bonus options trades that have handed his readers a chance to see gains every week during the pullback.

If you’re looking for a voice of reason in the panic, Chad is your guy.

He explained to his Quick Hit Profits readers this week:

The first thing to understand is that the market is not heading straight down. A bear market doesn’t necessarily mean stocks are going to fall much further than they already have.

But it does mean we can’t expect stocks to climb back to all-time highs anytime soon.

We’re likely anywhere from one year to three years away from that happening again.

That means stocks will trend higher over that time period. The volatility just isn’t going away either.

It’s why our strategy is ideal in a market like this.

We can make money on the bounces and the eventual climb back to all-time highs.

Chad’s readers appreciate his calm, rational tone.

And as Anthony Planas revealed yesterday, Chad and John Ross are planning to send bonus trades to you — one per week — in Winning Investor Daily! (Take a look at Chad’s first bonus trade here if you missed it.)

But we realize you might be brand-new to options.

So, Chad’s put together a free training course to help you understand the ins and outs of options trading!

I urge you to check it out here now — and see how to put yourself in a position to profit regardless of the market environment.

We have more content to share with you this week!

Check out These 2 Videos

Chad Shoop is back with another Bank It or Tank It. This week, he covers the short-term trade setup on Shopify in his 17-minute video, “Shopify Stock – Bank It or Tank It.”

And Anthony Planas offers his latest Marijuana Market Update in his 14-minute video, “Bear Market Update: Canopy Growth, HEXO, Cronos, Tilray, CV Sciences & More.”

Stay tuned to your inbox. We’ll keep you posted on what each new development means for the markets.

Good investing,

Kristen Barrett

Senior Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing