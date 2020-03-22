Poll: How Much Stimulus Money Should Americans Get?
Washington is currently debating how to best stimulate the economy during this time of crisis.
Some proposals call for sending every American a check for $1,000.
Critics argue that workers — some now unemployed due to the virus — need far more assistance than that.
Today’s Poll of the Week is: How much stimulus money do you think Americans should get?
You can let us know what you think by answering this quick one-question survey:
Error
Some error has occured.