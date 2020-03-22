 be_ixf;ym_202003 d_22; ct_50

Poll: How Much Stimulus Money Should Americans Get?

Mar 22, 2020

23 second read

Washington is currently debating how to best stimulate the economy during this time of crisis.

Some proposals call for sending every American a check for $1,000.

Critics argue that workers — some now unemployed due to the virus — need far more assistance than that.

Today’s Poll of the Week is: How much stimulus money do you think Americans should get?

You can let us know what you think by answering this quick one-question survey:

