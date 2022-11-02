Why the Experts Are Wrong

“We’re in the early stages of a depression.”

That was Peter Schiff’s urgent warning.

Harry Dent said he was “bracing for an economic crash that will make 2008 look tame.”

And Jeremy Grantham said you should “hold cash, wait for stocks to fall.”

Headlines like these can be concerning.

Especially when we see them every day, and these “experts” sound so sure of themselves.

But here’s the thing…

These aren’t recent quotes.

In 2011, when those predictions were made, stocks fell 15%.

The experts thought the sky was falling.

They urged Americans to sell stocks and sit in cash.

I pity the investors who took their predictions seriously.

Doing so would’ve meant missing out on a 350% gain in the stock market.

And if they kept their money in cash, I would feel even worse.

Inflation ate up 30% of their purchasing power.

JPMorgan released a research note in 2019 that showed just how much these “experts” would’ve cost you.

The study showed the results of selling out of the S&P 500 and moving to bonds each time pundits called for a stock market “Armageddon.”

These were Nobel prize-winning economists and well-known market analysts.

And on average, investors heeding their advice would’ve lost between 25% to 60%!

I don’t pay any attention to predictions and neither should you.

Because if they did know the future, why the heck would they be telling me?

The truth is that no one can forecast the future.

Stick with What Works

Instead, I focus on businesses.

It’s easier to wrap your head around an individual business … rather than figuring out the whole economy.

Back during the financial crisis of 2009, everyone was trying to figure out the economy.

But if you tuned out the noise…

And just focused on investing in great companies that were now selling at bargain prices…

Then the results speak for themselves:

Texas Instruments is up 1,400%.

Northrop Grumman is up 1,400%.

And Microsoft is up 2,000%.

That’s why I’m confident now is the perfect time to buy shares of great businesses while they are selling at bargain prices.

And I’m putting my money where my mouth is…

$1 million to be precise.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk