One of the biggest developments we’ve been working on at Trade Kings is our very own, state of the art Trade Room.

I wrote you last month when we first unveiled it, covering a few of the new features I was most excited about.

But even more exciting… We recently released version 2.0.

We looked at all of your wonderful feedback and suggestions about how we could improve functionality, and the results have been amazing!

As with any new technology of this magnitude, it’s still a work in progress, but here are the biggest improvements to the Trade Room 2.0:

Full chat history to review all the signals and comments for the day . From the moment AK opens the room, to the second I close it after market, the entire chat box is available to read. You’ll never miss a previous signal or comment ever again!

. From the moment AK opens the room, to the second I close it after market, the entire chat box is available to read. You’ll never miss a previous signal or comment ever again! Improved full screen . One of the most common requests I saw in the early days of the new Trade Room was full screen availability and quality. Now, full screen is operating perfectly with excellent video quality.

. One of the most common requests I saw in the early days of the new Trade Room was full screen availability and quality. Now, full screen is operating perfectly with excellent video quality. Improved webcam for the moderators . Don’t you just love seeing me and AK’s beautiful faces? Or do you find us utterly revolting? Either way, you can now choose whether you want to see our webcams displayed or not. If for some reason you do find us hideous to look at, please keep that to yourselves.

. Don’t you just love seeing me and AK’s beautiful faces? Or do you find us utterly revolting? Either way, you can now choose whether you want to see our webcams displayed or not. If for some reason you do find us hideous to look at, please keep that to yourselves. Improved visibility for the institutional order flow scanner. The scanner on the left of the screen is now bigger and easier to read. Watch the signals pop the second they cross the tape just like me and AK!

All session recordings are accessible. I’m not sure about you, but I hate missing out on great content. However, we understand that life can get in the way sometimes. So, if you ever miss an opening bell or coaching session, or simply want to re-watch one, Trade Room subscribers can access every recording on the members-only portal.

I know you’ve seen all the comments AK posts of folks raving about how much money they’ve made in the Trade Room, and with these improvements, even more people are able to get in on the action.

If you aren’t yet a member of Trade Kings, what are you waiting for? Click here to see why people are calling this a trading revolution.

See you in there,





Bryan Klindworth

Senior Analyst, Kings Corner