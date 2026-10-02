Earlier this week, I was traveling and didn’t have good Wi-Fi.

When I finally checked in, something caught my attention.

There were 2 HUGE runners, but only a few of my students had traded them.

That’s when it dawned on me…

It’s time to reiterate one of the most important lessons any trader can learn…

If you’re looking at the wrong stocks, there’s not much hope of growing your account.

It killed me seeing it because I DEFINITELY would’ve traded them if I could.

So, with that in mind, remember, ALWAYS and forevermore: You MUST focus on big percent gainers.

Obviously, there’s more to trading than big percent gainers, right?

A lot of people chase big percent gainers with no plan.

They don’t know why it’s running (or even have any idea about risk management).

Still, at least those traders are focused on the right stocks.

Too many people are focused on less volatile plays.

I get it, less volatile stocks are less scary. But that only leads to your account going nowhere (FAST).

So, when I saw Stablecoin Development Corporation (SDEV) doing this…

Source: Stocks To Trade

SDEV 9/29/26, 1-min candles, +139% potential in under 4 hours.

I was shocked to find that only a few students traded it.

Check out the chart below. I’ve dropped a few lines in to show how former resistance becomes support.

Source: Stocks To Trade

SDEV 9/29/26, big percent gainer, former resistance becomes support.

There were multiple opportunities to trade SDEV.

But if you weren’t focused on big percent gainers, you missed it!

3 Reasons I Focus On Big Percent Gainers

On Tuesday, BIO-key International (BKYI) ran +74% from premarket to around 10 a.m. ET.

Source: Stocks To Trade

BKYI 9/29/26, 1-min candles, big percent gainer.

BKYI was choppier than SDEV, but there were still opportunities because it showed up on so many scans.

Which brings me to…

Reason 1: Every Trading Platform Has a Big Percent Gains Scan

It might be called something else, but every platform has this scan built in.

I use StocksToTrade for scanning, and Top % Gainers is the top built-in scan (for a reason).

Source: Stocks To Trade

Top % Gainers scan.

What happens when a stock shows up on a big percent gainers scan?

Reason 2: All Eyes Are On Big % Gainers

At least, the eyes that matter, right?

Nobody cares about stocks that aren’t doing anything. It goes back to that saying: follow the money.

A big percent gain is a sign that money is moving into and out of a stock. Exactly how much money depends on volume.

Reason 3: Volatile Stocks Provide Opportunities

Remember, trading is NOT the same as investing.

Trading is about finding plays that are moving and taking the meat of the move. Or even a small part of the move.

Yes, there’s more to learn about trading than big percent gainers.

For example, you need to learn pattern recognition, risk management, position sizing and how to place orders.

But at the end of the day, none of that matters if you’re watching the wrong stocks.

Your Path to 8-Figure Fortunes!

None of my millionaire students started big. Not a single one.

They ALL started by focusing on big percent gainers, trading small and learning the process.

I know it may seem small at first, but this is the path to 7-8 figures over time!

If you focus only on big percent gainers (with volume) every single day the market is open…

You’ll already be ahead of most new traders.

Again, there’s more to trading than watching stocks.

But if you don’t start by watching the stocks actually moving, there’s no hope.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily