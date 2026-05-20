Catalysts matter in any kind of market.

But in THIS market you can either…

Win by focusing on legit catalysts… Or get crushed when hype and speculation turn into a rug pull.

And if you’re new, that can mean blowing up an account.

One catalyst has been on fire…

🔥We’re in the middle of earnings season and in case you haven’t noticed…

Earnings Winners Are Hot

There are several different types of catalysts that I’ll cover today.

But right now, the biggest catalyst in the market is strong earnings (and AI-driven capex by Big Tech companies).

AI darling NVIDIA reports tonight.

And you know what they say…

A rising tide lifts all boats.

And THAT has helped the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new highs day after day.

But all that activity has also made it so that if you’re not careful, you can get caught up in hype.

Which is why in THIS market, it’s super important to pay attention.

Whatever the catalyst.

Here are two recent examples…

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN), which owns Outback Steakhouse, reported strong Q1 earnings yesterday (May 6).

Source: Stocks To Trade

BLMN 5/6/26 earnings winner.

The BLMN chart is a clear example of a real company with strong earnings that the market loved.

Now compare that to EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), which was a huge social media pump…

EZGO 5/5/26-5/6/26 social media pump and rug pull.

As you can see, there was a huge rug pull yesterday morning.

That’s what happens when inexperienced and trusting newbies fall for social media hype and speculation.

This is why I prioritize earnings winners over social media pumps (ESPECIALLY when the overall markets are hitting new highs).

5 More Catalysts to Watch in This Market

Here are five more to look out for.

1. Earnings Winners

Like BLMN, all public companies have to report earnings quarterly (although there’s talk that could change). Positive earnings can make a stock run for several days (or even weeks).

2. Contract Winners

When a small company wins a contract with a much larger company, it can spike the stock. Like earnings winners, they can run over several days or weeks.

3. News Catalysts

Any positive (or negative) news about a company can affect the stock price. One important thing to understand about penny stocks is that the companies often drop press releases to self-promote the stock.

4. Hype and Speculation

This is more like what happened with EZGO. The social media hype around the stock this week has been pretty wild. You can check it out on X and see what I mean.

5. Billionaire Plays

When a billionaire invests in a company and it gets out as news or an SEC filing, it can spike the stock. The billionaire play works better if it’s a small company.

Bottom line: If you’re serious about trading, then learn everything you can about catalysts.

Now go study. Hard!

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily