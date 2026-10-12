This is an URGENT public service announcement for traders…

If you have EVER tried to trade any of these crazy runners we’re seeing, but your broker won’t let you…

It might be time to find a different broker.

Because even though you could trade slow-moving, boring stocks (or ETFs)…

The best way I know to learn how to trade and grow a small account is to capitalize on THIS market phenomenon…

Huge Spikers In a Few Minutes

We’re seeing 50%, 100%, even up to 500% spikers in a few minutes (or a few hours).

But a lot of students are missing out on these runners because their broker blocks these stocks.

According to the brokers, the stocks are… “too volatile for newbies.”

Look, I get it.

Stocks like Stablecoin Development Corporation (SDEV) can be scary.

Source: Stocks To Trade

SDEV 2-week, 5-minute candles, volatile stock blocked by some brokers.

Brokers are just trying to protect new traders who:

• Don’t train properly. • Haven’t invested in education. • And are gambling because some moron on Reddit said: “trading is easy, buy and HODL.”

But here’s what I have to say about that…

As long as you learn from my rules and trade these plays in a cowardly fashion, you can…

Take Advantage of the Volatility

Obviously, you have to follow rule #1: cut losses quickly.

And you’re going to have to focus on the process at first.

But stocks like WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (SAIQ) can potentially help you grow a small account precisely BECAUSE of the volatility…

Source: Stocks To Trade

SAIQ 1-week, 5-minute candles, highly volatile stock blocked by some brokers.

Sadly, too many students missed out on SAIQ because “my broker blocked me from trading it…”

Pay attention: WAKE UP!

If your broker blocks you from trading the best plays, call them.

Sign the paperwork.

Do whatever you need to do to be able to trade these plays.

And if they won’t unblock stocks that you want to trade … switch brokers.

You NEED the right broker, okay? Right now, I’m using Sage Trader.

Why?

Because they are NOT blocking names like Darkiris Inc. (DKI)…

Source: Stocks To Trade

DKI 10/7/26-10/8/26, huge runner blocked by some brokers.

These are the kinds of plays that can move the needle on a small account (as long as you stay safe).

Right now, Sage Trader is the broker committed to letting people trade whatever stocks they want.

I’m also very proud to work with them because they’ve helped me build two schools in Colombia.

Don’t Trade With Your Hands Tied Behind Your Back

It’s really sad to see how many SOLID plays get blocked by brokers due to BS risk guidelines.

I believe that if you’re an adult and you can open a trading account, you should be able to trade whatever stocks you want.

Like the kind of volatile stocks I look for every single day.

Volatility is what made it possible for me to turn $12,415 into $1.65 million before I got out of college.

And it’s that same volatility that every one of my millionaire students took advantage of to achieve their results.

Past performance doesn’t indicate future results. And anybody who says “trading is easy”… is an idiot.

And you WILL have to treat it like a marathon (and not a sprint).

But if you can’t even trade the right stocks because your crappy broker blocks them…

It’s like climbing into a boxing ring with your hands tied behind your back.

How are you supposed to learn how to trade the best plays if you literally CAN’T trade them?

Do yourself a favor…

Call your broker today and get restrictions lifted.

And if they won’t…

Switch.

This market is only going to get hotter as we get closer to 23-hour trading in December.

Let’s GO!

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily