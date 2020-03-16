True Rally … or a Dead Cat Bounce? Here’s How to Tell…

In 1929, it took 30 days for the market to tumble into bear territory.

In 2008, it took 188 days.

This time, it plunged in just 16 trading days.

In other words, these are not normal market conditions. So Ted Bauman and Clint Lee dig into their research toolkit to predict what we could expect in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Because history does provide some interesting clues…

Sucker Rally … or Real Deal?

The stock market suffered its biggest percentage drop since 1987 last week on “Black Thursday 2020.”

The next day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged nearly 2,000 points.

But was that the beginning of a true recovery?

You’ll learn the answer to that — and so much more — in this edition of Your Money Matters. You’ll also find out:

What three things to look for to see if we’ve reached a true bottom.

The one factor that could trigger an even worse (and longer) bear market.

Which stocks are on Ted’s shopping list following the crash.

To watch this newest video, Ready to Rally, click here or click the image below.

If you like what you see here, please subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow him on Twitter here.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter