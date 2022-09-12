Trade the Market, Travel the World

After a rally to close out last week, we had a strong open to this one.



But the question I keep getting is… will it hold?



The answer is anyone’s guess.



This market has been anything but predictable lately.



My gut says “stay bullish.”



But contrary to what you might think, I don’t do all my thinking with my gut.



History is on our side too.



You see, 85% of the time, the stock market goes up.



Bear markets are severe, but swift. It’s not often that downturns last longer than several months to a year.



And amid those downturns, there’s always a bull market to play.



A sector. A stock. An option contract seeing an unusual amount of big money buying.



At any given moment something, somewhere, is moving up.



And you’ll see a whole lot of what’s moving up in just a bit.



Even though we’ve seen a lot of volatility recently, I still believe we’re going to see all-time highs in the market relatively soon.



That’s what my instincts tell me, and I’ve made millions of dollars listening to them in my lifetime.



So, for that reason, I find it tough to be short this market. It just goes against the overall feeling I have.



Speaking of feelings, I’m in Oslo, Norway this week, and I’m feeling extremely refreshed after my first time in a floating sauna. (Here’s the view from my battle station).

I’m also feeling incredibly grateful.



Grateful for an amazing summer in the Hamptons…



For save travel over here to Europe…



For beating my editor in an NFL survivor league on Week 1 (who picks the Colts!?)…



For the lifestyle that trading has given me…



And the ability to travel the world on a whim and see places I’ve always dreamed of…



All while still being able to educate traders in the Trade Room.



It was 3:30pm here in Oslo when the market opened this morning, but I felt right at home.



The greetings and well wishes from my Trade Kings members were very much appreciated.



But the ultimate gratitude came from the members themselves who were crushing this opening bell today…



And not only through my recommendations.



See, while I do run the Trade Room, it isn’t just the AK Show…



My scanners constantly fire off signals. I don’t call out or explicitly recommend every single one.



But that doesn’t mean they aren’t lucrative if you know how to trade them.



And it certainly doesn’t stop our community from taking the reins themselves.



That’s exactly what happened in the Trade Room this morning.



I want you to notice the sheer range of tickers in these winnings. Some of these I called out, others I did not.



Members were seeing signals and taking chances on them because they felt they’d be profitable… I love to see it!

This kind of savvy trading from such wide range of tickers is exactly what happens with extensive Trade Room experience.



Our community knows enough about our process and our scanners to make their own trades that work for them.



But I can’t take all the credit…



Bryan Klindworth’s coaching sessions cover all kinds of trading details, from the basics of placing a trade to incredibly advanced trading and risk management techniques.



I’ve seen so many messages from folks in the Trade Room thanking Bryan for his coaching. Clearly, he’s changing lives through trading education just like I am.



If you’re a subscriber to Trade Kings and haven’t yet seen Bryan’s coaching, you seriously don’t know what you’re missing. Click here for an entire library full of his coaching resources.



Bryan’s coaching sessions are all recorded and posted online for you to watch whenever it’s convenient for you.



One last thing before this week’s watchlist…



If you’re ready to take the next step as a trader, my newest strategy has the potential to make everything you’ve seen today — no, everything I’ve ever done — seem miniscule.



It focuses only on the biggest, smartest trades in the market…



Each worth over $1 MILLION…



And with a return over 100% so far this year, this new system is flying out of the gate.



We go live with the full details this Thursday at market close.



Click here to add your name to my shortlist before it’s too late.



Now, after a brief hiatus, it’s time for my Weekly Watchlist!

The Kings Corner Weekly Watchlist

Last week I didn’t see enough worthy signals to give to you…



But with the hot start to this week, I’ve got names with plenty of potential for you.



Here’s what I like:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

General Motors Company (GM)

My favorite of these is GM, and my free trade is to:



Buy GM September 16, 2022 $43.50 calls (for $0.25 at the time of writing).



After last week’s break, let’s get back on track here and make some money.



As always, we won’t be tracking this free trade idea on any online portfolio. So, if you take it, you’re on your own.



And in general, if this idea makes profits of 50% or more, you should consider taking some chips off the table.



But if you have some success with it, or with any of the watchlist stocks, feel free to email me at TradeKings@banyanhill.com and tell me about it.



Again, great trading from everyone in the Trade Room. Keep up the great work!

Happy trading,





Andrew Keene

Editor, Kings Corner