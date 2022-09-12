1 Way to Beat the Market Like a “Super Investor”

Here’s the 3-1-Q.

3 insights, 1 word for you to ponder and 1 question for you to jump-start your week…

3 Insights…

No. 1: “How the Bond King Built His Market Empire”

Bill Gross beat the casinos at blackjack when he was in his early twenties. Then, he started looking for a way to use those skills to make money — big money and found it in the financial markets. Mary Childs covers it all in her book — The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All. Listen to the full interview here.

No. 2: “The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville”

Warren Buffett got the only A+ Ben Graham ever gave when he taught at Columbia Business School in 1951. Buffett took that knowledge and built a fortune of more than $100 billion. Buffett was challenged by a professor who claimed that the stock market was not beatable.

In a now-classic response, Buffett showed that a certain group of investors from the little town of “Graham and Doddsville” beat the market on a consistent basis. And that they all had this one thing in common …. Read their story here.

No. 3: “8 Most Important Lessons from the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting”

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger share their thoughts on how to invest during inflation, the stock market and much more. Watch the video here.

1 Word…

If you want excitement, if you love the thrill of watching markets go up and down…

Pack your bags and head to a casino in Vegas or Atlantic City.

Because investing is NOT supposed to be exciting.

It’s based on sitting on your butt and avoiding the temptation to do something stupid.

Because at the end of the day, a stock is a piece of a business.

And If you buy a quality business at a bargain price, making money is inevitable.

And those are the kinds of investments I recommend to my Alpha Investors.

And that’s my word of the week…

Alpha.

No games, just great companies at great prices.

“Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas.”

— Paul Samuelson, Nobel Prize-winning economist

1 Question…

If you follow your passion, you never work a day in your life.

I found my passion was investing when I was just a teenager.

My children are still trying to convince my wife that retirement is not in the cards for me.

I jump out of bed every morning and tap dance to work.

And work for me is reading, learning and analyzing companies.

What an amazing way to make a living.

So my question this week: What’s your passion?

