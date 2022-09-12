Today’s Bear Market = Life Changing

Ian King and I are back with a brand-new Monday Market Insights. And this time, we’re diving into the bear market, as well as the economy.

We’re so excited to get this video to you, because the market calendar is brimming over!

This week, you can expect to see as many as seven U.S. economic reports. These include the Consumer Price Index (both month over month and year over year), as well as the Producer Price Index.

We dive into what that means for the economy in our discussion.

We also talk about:

What you can expect as the Fed fights inflation.

How will higher interest rates impact our 2.0 investment recommendations?

Why bear markets are the time when your financial future is decided.

eVTOL: What they are, how big the market is and whether you’d ride in one.

Reminder: The Ethereum Merge is happening this week!

It’s all in the newest Monday Market Insights video. Just click on our smiling faces below to watch.

(Click here if you’d like to read a transcript.)

And don’t forget! Let us know if you’d be willing to ride in an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (also known as an eVOTL) — and why or why not! — by leaving us a comment on on our YouTube Channel, or by writing in to WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com.

That’s all for now!

Until next week,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes