There’s still time to get on the right track and flip your account in 2026.

For example, one of my most recent millionaire students just cemented a record trading month in January. And a bulk of it came in the final week.

This isn’t investing, where you have to wait years for your account to grow.

One of the stocks my student traded spiked 400%.

For comparison, the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 17% in 2025.

Last week’s runner spiked 23X the market’s yearly gain … And we’re seeing new spikes like this every week.

Today, I’m going to break down his record month and explain:

• What’s working right now. • How he achieved the best trading week of his career. • The best setups to study for repeating patterns.

Forget about lazy mutual funds and your father’s family banker … This isn’t your average financial fluff.

My students and I are targeting the most explosive market setups every day.

The kind of moves that can turn small accounts into generational wealth in a few months’ time.

And they’re happening right now.

Strati’s Stock Market Success

That brings his total career gains to $1.2 million and counting.

The details might surprise you…

Strati wasn’t making much progress to begin the year.

His thought process was to start 2026 with caution. To only focus on the best setups, and let everyone else’s New Year’s excitement drive the momentum.

The first few weeks, he would make a few thousand, then lose a few thousand.

And he started to worry that he was too cautious. Maybe his plays weren’t going to show up. Maybe he should get more aggressive. But he stayed the course.

And in the last week of the month, he banked big time!

Key Setups You Should Watch in the Market

Some of the easiest and strongest setups for new traders to recognize is the breakout.

There were three strong breakouts from January that Strati shared with me.

Movano Inc. (MOVE) spiked 400%. (Starti also played a dip buy setup on this stock.):

MOVE chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BNAI) spiked 890%:

BNAI chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

Namib Minerals (NAMM) spiked 650%:

NAMM chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

He also took some stabs at panic dip buy setups on the iShares Silver Trust (SLV).

This asset imploded last week after months of strong momentum.

SLV chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

Of course, past performance does not indicate future results. But the lesson here is clear…

Early in January, Strati’s account was moving sideways. He couldn’t find setups that he liked. He had a few small wins, and a few small losses…

But instead of getting discouraged, he stuck to the process. And as a result, he was ready to capitalize when the best plays showed up.

The Next Opportunity for Gains

We’re always seeing stocks follow my trading patterns in the market.

Pay attention…

• Study breakouts. • Study dip buys. • Study panic dip buys.

This price action repeats because people are predictable during times of high stress. Like when they have money in a stock that’s spiking +100% intraday.

As long as people continue to trade in the market, these patterns will endure.

And thanks to the volatility, this recurring price action is a perfect vehicle for those with a small account.

Will you be ready to capitalize on these opportunities?

