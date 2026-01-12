He sat, staring at his laptop, wondering if he made a huge mistake.

The market was open. The stock’s candles flashed on the screen, red, green, then red again. Order numbers flew by on the tape.

It came down to $10,000. That’s all he had.

Money that he saved skipping dinners out, tirelessly working his day job, and cutting corners wherever possible.

He wasn’t rich. He wasn’t a finance major. He wasn’t even sure he belonged in the market.

But something in him refused to quit.

He kept studying. Every night. Every weekend.

• Chart patterns.

• My trading lessons.

• Past trading livestreams.

He learned how to spot panics before they happened … How to control greed when everyone else was chasing it.

And slowly, trade by trade, he began to see the market differently.

Fast-forward to this year: That same $10K account crossed the $1 million milestone.

His name is JayRay, and he’s my newest millionaire student.

Congratulations to JayRay — my 52nd millionaire student — on crossing the $1 million mark!

Today, for your Monday motivation, I’m sharing every detail of JayRay’s success.

The trades, the setups, the mindset … Exactly how JayRay joined the ranks of millionaire traders.

This is the newest example of a millionaire trader in the market. Follow his process.

JayRay’s Biggest Lessons

JayRay’s journey from $10K to $1 million is special … But in the grand scheme of things, anyone can do this.

He faced the same fear, doubt, and mistakes every new trader does.

But instead of quitting, he studied every loss, refined every setup, and built discipline one trade at a time.

Now he’s sharing the principles that changed everything for his account. The habits, patterns, and mindset that separate consistent traders from the crowd.

Here are the biggest lessons behind his rise to millionaire status.

Wait For Underhand Pitches

Too many traders force positions on inopportune setups.

Some of the trades could work, but they don’t have the best supporting factors.

It’s like trying to hit a 90 mph fastball. You might make contact, but the odds are low.

Why waste time with fastball setups when the market is constantly serving underhand pitches?

There’s a checklist that I use to determine which trades are worth taking.

JayRay has a similar checklist. Here’s the exact strategy he used to trade EKSO — the trade that pushed him over $1 million in trading profits.

It’s called a failed breakdown.

I overlaid the pattern on the chart below. Every candle represents one trading minute:

EKSO chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

JayRay only trades under a handful of circumstances, and the failed breakdown strategy is one of them.

Stop trying to hit fastballs. Wait for the underhand pitch that fits your process.

Abs Are Made In The Kitchen

Everyone thinks: To get good at trading, I need to trade.

But that’s only half of the equation.

In the beginning, traders need to meticulously study during slow market conditions to build their conviction and solidify their process.

I’ve often heard from gym rats that “abs are made in the kitchen.” No matter how many situps you do, if you eat like crap, you won’t get abs.

That’s similar to trading. No matter how many trades you make, if you don’t study, you’ll never learn this process.

You need both factors to become a successful trader: Knowledge and trade experience.

Just like the necessary balance of exercise and diet to get abs.

One Good Trade

The effectiveness of this process clicked for JayRay at the end of a huge losing streak.

He was 0 for 17. Loss after loss after loss.

But on the eighteenth trade, he made it all back and closed green on the month.

When we control our losses, one good trade is all it takes to wipe out our losing streak and push our account forward.

Too many traders get caught up trying to turn every trade into a win.

We don’t need every trade to be a win when it takes one good trade to wipe out a streak of losses.

A+ Setups Can Fail

In the market, any trade can fail.

Even with an A+ setup, it’s possible the stock holds an offering and the floor drops out from under us.

Use that knowledge to cut losses quickly.

But also…

Don’t get discouraged if your A+ setup doesn’t work once or twice.

Log the data. Look for a lesson to learn. And understand that sometimes the market will defy all expectations.

Grow thick skin and trust the process.

This is trading, not knitting with your grandmother. Sometimes we’re forced to deal with uncomfortable truths in the market and soldier on.

Process Over Profits

JayRay stuck to his process and traded EKSO perfectly.

But he had to make some rules for himself to curb bad habits to get to this point.

One of the most notable was his habit of retrading the same stock intraday, losing over and over again. This is known as revenge trading.

JayRay’s solution was to limit himself to one “re-stab” on each stock intraday.

Sometimes we need to set hard limits for ourselves just to stop from over-trading.

Bottom Line: All my millionaire students started somewhere.

Follow in their footsteps. Use a trading process that works.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily