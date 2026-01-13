Every month, there’s a new sector spike due to an institutional catalyst from the White House.

Since the sweeping tariffs began in 2025, we’ve seen non-stop White House-related volatility.

Whether you like Trump or hate him … These trade opportunities are worth their weight in gold.

We’ve seen:

• AI tech momentum due to government policy. • A weed sector spike after Trump’s comments to reschedule marijuana. • A robotics sector spike after the White House announced a pivot toward the China-dominated sector.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

And now there’s a new catalyst pushing yet another sector higher.

This uniquely targeted momentum won’t last forever. Who knows if we’ll ever have a president like Trump again, for better or for worse.

There are three years left of his presidential term. You should be grinding over these next three years.

Because the market is practically handing us gains.

The Housing War

Trump just launched an all-out offensive against Wall Street’s grip on the housing market.

In a fiery post last week, he said he’s “immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes.”

That’s aimed squarely at firms like Blackstone and JPMorgan, the same names that helped turn foreclosures into rental empires after 2008.

Within 24 hours, Blackstone’s stock fell nearly 9% due to Trump’s announcement.

Here’s what’s happening:

Institutional investors only own about 2% of all single-family homes nationwide, but in the Southeast, their presence dominates entire cities.

• Atlanta: Nearly 25% of all single-family rentals are corporate-owned. • Jacksonville: Around 20%. • Tampa and Charlotte: Also massive concentrations.

Trump’s strategy is two-fold:

1. Punish Wall Street’s housing control. 2. Lower mortgage rates before the 2026 midterms.

To pull that off, he’s ordering Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government’s mortgage giants, to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds.

The move would inject liquidity straight into the housing market. When Freddie Mac buys these bonds, it pushes bond prices up and interest rates down, which can lower monthly payments and spark a housing rally.

Think of it like this: when the government buys the bonds backing home loans, it gives lenders more cash to issue new mortgages. That creates cheaper borrowing, more demand for homes, and a tidal wave of volatility in the real estate sector.

Trump’s logic is simple: Make homes more affordable before the midterms, and do it fast.

The market is already reacting before any policy is finalized. This is when traders need to pay attention.

From tariffs to tech to weed, we saw White House volatility all last year. Now, housing is the next battlefield.

And the market is already picking sides.

The Affected Stocks

Every time the White House drops a policy bomb, the market volatility is evident for those paying attention.

This time, the blast radius spread across the housing sector. From Wall Street titans to small-cap homebuilders and even government-controlled mortgage stocks.

Trump’s attack on institutional landlords and his $200 billion mortgage bond play just rewired this part of the market overnight.

These are some of the best stocks to watch at the center of the storm.

1. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

Offerpad is a real estate company that simplifies the process of buying and selling a home with their services and platforms.

The stock spiked 75% on Friday, January 9, after Trump’s comments.

This is a classic sympathy play to government housing catalysts. Plus, the stock has a history of spiking. It ran 370% in August 2025.

On the chart below, every candle represents one trading minute:

OPAD chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

2. Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Here’s your stability benchmark. HD isn’t a penny stock, but it acts as a sentiment indicator for Main Street housing demand.

Home Depot provides a lot of the materials that homebuyers and builders use throughout the year. The prospect of more customers due to favorable housing conditions causes a bullish outlook for Home Depot.

Again, this is a higher-priced example, but the momentum from last week is clear on the chart.

Keep an eye on this ticker for sector-wide sentiment. On the chart below, every candle represents one trading minute:

HD chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

3. Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT)

This is where the mortgage plays live. RKT is a banking company that’s best known for its Rocket Mortgage business.

Trump’s Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae bond-buying directive directly impacts mortgage originators like Rocket. If bond yields fall as Trump plans, RKT’s entire business model becomes more profitable overnight.

And the stock is spiking to new 52-week highs right now.

On the chart below, every candle represents one trading day:

RKT chart multi-month, 1-day candles.

4. & 5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC) & Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)

This is where it gets wild. These two are ground zero for Trump’s entire housing initiative.

When he said he ordered “my representatives” to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds, this was the play.

Freddie (FMCC) and Fannie (FNMA) are the engines that move liquidity through the mortgage system. Both are OTC stocks, meaning thinly traded, volatile, and prone to massive squeezes when headlines hit.

We’ve already seen a lot of Trump-related volatility from these assets in 2025.

On their respective charts below, every candle represents one trading day.

FMCC chart multi-month, 1-day candles.

FNMA chart multi-month, 1-day candles.

We haven’t seen much immediate volatility from this recent catalyst. But it could hit at any moment.

Keep an eye on these two institutional players.

This is the purest policy sympathy trade in the market right now. Trump even said he wants to IPO both Fannie and Freddie “within his term.” If that chatter ramps up again, expect retail attention to explode.

Be Ready for the Next Major Run

Every few weeks, a new wave of policy volatility reshapes the market. And the traders who spot it first are the ones who clean up.

Right now, housing is where that wave is building. Trump’s war on Wall Street landlords and his $200 billion mortgage-bond push could ignite the next major run.

Whether it’s OPAD breaking out, RKT squeezing, or FMCC and FNMA finally waking up, the window of opportunity is open. But it won’t stay that way for long.

This is the kind of market where small accounts can grow fast if they understand the setups and react with speed and discipline.

