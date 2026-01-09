Stock trading can offer the purest freedom that exists in the world.

All it takes is a laptop and a wifi connection.

You can go from stressing about bills, laying awake at night, to traveling around the world, sleeping soundly in some of the most amazing destinations.

Good morning from Tokyo! I have a pretty nice office with a view here, right?!?!

That’s what trading has done for me and my now 40+ millionaire students.

And it can for you too.

I just traded a volatile stock that spiked 69% after it announced record-breaking sales growth for 2025.

I took the meat of the move, a small profit.

But there’s something holding me back … Something that doesn’t apply to you or any of my millionaire students.

You can trade these stocks, and you can do better than me.

You Have An Incredible Opportunity

I’m not optimized for trading.

For starters, I never had a mentor. And my trading still suffers from that lack of instruction.

On my profit chart below, you can see I’ve made $7.9 million in the market since I started, just before 2000.

It’s nothing to moan and groan about…

But my top student, Jack Kellogg, has made $24.8 million since he started in 2017.

His profit chart is below:

With less time, Jack has made more money than me in the market because he had a process for success.

A process that I built after wandering around in the dark on my own for years.

In addition to the lack of a mentor, my schedule is not optimized for trading. Even more so than my students who still work a day job.

• I’m traveling. • I’m opening schools. • I’m making watchlists for students. • I’m doing livestreams and video lessons. • I’m working with my team to make more millionaire students.

I know that a lot of traders also have a day job. And time is our biggest constraint. But I doubt that you’re busier than me.

Be honest, do I look well-rested to you?

You can do better than me in the market.

Just like Jack Kellogg and several other students who outpace my gains.

All it takes is a good understanding of my trading strategy.

A Strategy For Success

On January 7, Innovative Eyewear Inc. ($LUCY) announced record-breaking 65% annual sales growth in 2025.

The price immediately spiked after the news broke. And less than an hour after the market opened, the move reached a 69% gain.

I took the meat of the move on an attempted breakout during premarket hours. And I sold too early because my schedule is absolutely crazy.

On the chart below, every candle represents one trading minute:

LUCY chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

This was a 4% profit.

It’s nothing huge. But thanks to my trading strategy:

✅ The risk was low. ✅ My exposure to the market was incredibly brief. ✅ And we can reuse this pattern on the next hottest stock.

Small gains add up.

A 4% gain, day after day, would rival the SPY’s 16% yearly gain from 2025 within the week.

That’s the power of these big spikes from small-cap stocks. We can take the meat of the move for a percent gain that far outpaces the larger market.

And with a specific strategy, our risk is completely defined and minimized.

Take the meat of the move from the next big stock spike.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily