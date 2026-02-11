Major tech stocks sank lower last week as AI bubble fears persisted.

Companies like Alphabet, Meta and Amazon are forecast to spend $660 billion on AI in 2026. And investors’ jaws dropped.

Alongside the stock price…

Look at the charts below of GOOG, META, and AMZN:

Source: StocksToTrade

GOOG chart multi-month, 1-day candles.

Source: StocksToTrade

META chart multi-month, 1-day candles.

Source: StocksToTrade

AMZN chart multi-month, 1-day candles.

Wall Street is increasingly concerned about the high cost of AI innovation with respect to company values and market caps.

But don’t worry, it’s not all doom and gloom…

There’s an opposite corner of the market that’s thriving right now.

The Best Setups in the Market

Every week, my millionaire students and I watch small-cap stocks squeeze higher intraday.

As a perfect example, already this week, there’s a low-float AI stock that’s spiking with acquisition news. It followed a few different patterns as it pushed higher.

Those were all opportunities to make gains intraday.

And this momentum isn’t over…

This stock has a history of spiking. And since past spikers can spike again, I’m still watching this stock for continued momentum.

In June 2025, Reliance Global Group Inc. (EZRA) spiked 200%.

And it already spiked 81% on February 9 alongside recent acquisition news. Reliance Global plans to acquire a controlling stake in the cybersecurity firm Enquantum Ltd.

Of course, past performance does not indicate future results.

But, as it spiked higher intraday, the chart followed multiple trade patterns. Check it out:

Source: StocksToTrade

EZRA chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

These patterns repeat in the market because people are predictable during times of high stress.

Take a look:

• Morning dip and rip. • Breakout. • Back-end dip buy.

The best traders learn every angle of these moves. That way, they can take full advantage of this momentum without having to time the move perfectly.

There’s no way of knowing how high EZRA will spike…

But we don’t have to guess thanks to my trading patterns. Instead, we just target the best price action and let the gains fall into our lap.

My Next Market Position

Large-cap AI chatter keeps hogging the spotlight.

Meanwhile, the momentum is shifting into small-cap tech stocks like EZRA.

We can find smart positions on small-cap stocks using popular patterns…

That’s the exact playbook my students and I follow. It’s how we each built our small accounts to more than $1 million in trading profits.

Now it’s your turn. Keep studying the patterns. And stop sitting on the sidelines.

Take advantage of this opportunity.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily