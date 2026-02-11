Crypto investors are running for the exits.

And I understand why.

It’s been a bloodbath. Since October’s peak, the crypto market has lost about $2 trillion in value, including nearly $720 billion erased in just the first five weeks of this year.

Bitcoin has shed nearly half its value in just a few months

And the tone from the mainstream financial media has turned unmistakably grim.

Forbes says crypto investors are in a “panic mode.”

Reuters recently described the market as suffering from an “outsized sense of fear and fatigue” as prices continued to slide.

And in a recent opinion piece published in the Financial Times, Jemima Kelly declared that bitcoin is “doomed to disappear.”

Billions in leveraged positions have been liquidated, and retail flows have slowed. Social sentiment has swung from euphoria to anxiety. And crypto doomers are coming out of the woodwork.

So I understand why crypto investors are nervous right now.

But I couldn’t be more excited about this moment. Because I’ve seen this setup before…

And I know just how lucrative it can be.

A Familiar Pattern

In late 2018, bitcoin collapsed more than 80% from peak to trough, as confidence in crypto disappeared. People openly questioned whether the asset class would recover.

Image: coindesk.com

Within a year, prices had surged roughly 300%.

In March 2020, another violent crash struck during the global pandemic panic. Liquidity evaporated and crypto plunged alongside equities.

What followed was one of the most powerful rallies in financial history, carrying bitcoin more than 1,000% higher into the next cycle.

Then came 2022. Exchange failures, bankruptcies and cascading liquidations produced what many called a “cryptoapocalypse,” the end of digital assets. Once again, capital fled and retail participation collapsed.

But from those depths, bitcoin ultimately climbed nearly 700%, breaking into six-figure territory and minting a new generation of crypto millionaires.

There were different catalysts for each of these crashes, and each one had its own macro backdrop.

Yet each collapse shared something remarkably similar.

I’ll get to that in a moment. But first, let me point out something happening in this cycle that didn’t exist in earlier ones.

Artificial intelligence is starting to act on its own.

As I’ve written about in depth over the past week, software agents are starting to book travel, manage workflows, monitor systems and increasingly make decisions without waiting for human input. And as these agents spread, they’re going to need to move money to pay for services and settle transactions.

That’s where things get interesting. Because banks were built for humans, not machines.

But the blockchain is perfect for AI agents to move value between each other without waiting on banks. It runs continuously across the globe. It settles instantly. And it was designed from day one to handle digital value moving between autonomous actors.

That’s a big reason why this downturn looks different.

Earlier cycles were driven largely by speculation about adoption. Now we’re beginning to see functional demand taking shape because — for the first time — there’s a credible path toward AI agents becoming users of blockchain networks.

And that changes how this selloff should be evaluated. So let’s step back and put what’s happening right now into context.

Prices fell, headlines turned negative and investors pulled back. That’s nothing new. But developers haven’t stopped building and mainstream financial institutions are still embracing tokenization.

And when you look back across cycles, the stretches where prices were weak but progress was continuing were when the groundwork for the next wave was being laid. These stretches led to better infrastructure, broader adoption and eventually the return of capital that pushed crypto markets forward again.

Now, I’m not suggesting that anyone blindly buys the dip. Discipline and selectivity still matter, and risk management always matters.

I’m also not telling you that volatility will magically go away. Crypto has always been volatile, and it’s likely to remain so.

What I am saying is that after decades studying markets, one lesson appears again and again: the periods that feel the most uncomfortable are often the ones that offer you the greatest potential to increase your nest egg.

Opportunity rarely arrives when everyone feels confident. More often, it emerges when mainstream narratives turn pessimistic and conviction in crypto fades.

Which brings me back to what I’m watching right now.

It’s a curious pattern that tends to form when fear peaks.

I’ve seen this pattern three times in my career. And every single time, it has led to the same outcome.

The people who run for the exits during these moments miss out on the biggest gains of the entire cycle.

While the people who step in have the opportunity to build life-changing wealth.

Here’s My Take

Yes, there’s been a bloodbath in the crypto markets.

But this isn’t the first time that bitcoin has cratered, and it’s not the first time mainstream headlines have declared crypto is dead.

The reality is, markets periodically deliver windows that separate emotional reactions from analytical ones. This just might be one of those windows for digital assets.

But I’ve navigated prior crypto winters before. And I’ve identified some of my biggest gains during these times.

Like in 2020, when bitcoin was cratering, I identified a small crypto where we sold half for a 3,981% gain in three months and the rest about a year later for 18,325%…

Turning a $10,000 stake into more than $1.1 million.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

