I have over 50 millionaire students.

And every year now, it seems the total number of millionaires grows.

I love congratulating new millionaire students … But it’s just as important to check in on students who cross even larger milestones.

I talk about Jack Kellogg a lot. Mainly because he’s one of my most profitable students with a recorded $20 million in trading profits.

But Jack isn’t the only student who’s thriving in this market.

And I share these stories with you to show you that it’s possible. And you could be my next millionaire student!

Today, I want to introduce you to Kyle Williams.

Meet Kyle!

Kyle passed $7 million in trading profits (including losses) in 2025!

Take a look at his profit chart below:

Source: Profit.ly

There are so many examples of students who use my trading patterns to pass $1 million in trading profits with small accounts.

And Kyle deserves a huge congratulations for his continued success.

Here’s one of Kyle’s first profits using my trade patterns:

Source: Profit.ly

How Kyle Passed $7 Million

With my trading strategy, students can start small and size up as they gain success.

In the trade above, you saw an example of Kyle’s early position size.

And he bought a stock trading at $4.72 per share. You could buy two shares to practice this process in the beginning.

But these days, Kyle’s position size has grown with his account. Take a look at a more recent example below:

Source: Profitly

The trade that Kyle made on Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) on February 9, he shorted shares at $5.68.

He’s trading the same low-priced stocks all these years later. But with a larger position size.

All of my students use the same framework to trade. It’s the framework that I stumbled upon at the beginning of my career, over two decades ago.

Volatile stocks like to follow this framework because the people trading these stocks are predictable during times of high stress.

Like when they have money in a stock that’s spiking +100%.

The goal is to focus on key points of the volatile framework that give us the best risk/reward ratio.

• We only focus on the hottest stocks. • And deeper than that, we only focus on the best setups on the hottest stocks.

Kyle saw the science behind this trading framework. So he applied to join my Challenge.

I still have his Challenge application!

Take a look at some of his responses below…

Kyle When He Was Like You: A Brand New Trader

These are a few questions from the application:

Q: “Describe your typical daily routine.” A: “Trade stocks/study market hours, then go to college classes, workout at the gym, come home and do homework, make my watchlist, and read trading books before bed. Friday through Sunday nights, I work as a waiter part-time.” Q: “Tell me about your trading/investing experience (if applicable).” A: “Was very ignorant and naive at first. Lost 70% of my trading account over 8 months and knew I had to change. Studied harder/treating it like a business. Found what worked for me and around month 11 to 12 starting becoming very consistent. I have now recovered $1,400 from low point over the last 3 months. Still down in account but having a win percentage of 60%-70% over 3 months. Only a matter of time and hard work before breaking even and continuing to grow my account.” Q: “Why do you trade or invest?” A: “Everyone should say to make money, but I truly believe I can make money doing anything. I want to make money doing trading. Most definitely a vocation in my life.”

I have students from all walks of life.

They all have unique backgrounds and unique life stories.

Here’s the common thread between all of them: They all have a blind discipline that pushes them toward success, no matter what stands in their way.

Let’s read part of Kyle’s answer again … “I truly believe I can make money doing anything.”

Can you sense the arrogance in that sentence?! 😆 That’s what I’m talking about.

You should all be as confident in yourselves.

Kyle After A Few Months As A Student

I got an email from Kyle just a few months after he joined the Challenge.

And all these years later, I still have the message.

Take a look:

Dear Tim, My name is Kyle Williams. I’m 20 years old, and I have been your student since the end of June. I’m writing this email to you to simply say thank you. Thank you for helping me find my passion. You have opened my eyes to the finance world and I am loving it. You helped me realize that this is absolutely what I want to do with my life. I have realized that I was not happy in becoming an engineer and I have switched my major to finance. Overall I am down about $600 in my eTrade account but that doesn’t matter to me. Every loss I learn so much and how to improve myself. Everyday all I plan on doing is studying for hours. I have watched half your DvDs and I am excited to start reading the books you listed in TimRaw. I know you appreciate dedicated students and I am definitely one of them. With more studying and hard work you will absolutely start seeing profitable trades and consistency from me. Thank you again, Kyle Williams

I’m blushing 😊

But the truth is, I’m just as grateful for Kyle. Maybe more grateful!

I’m grateful for ALL of my millionaire students and ALL of the students who continue to study in Tim Sykes Daily.

See, I used to spend my money recklessly. I thought a lavish lifestyle was the key to a happy life. But after a few years, I noticed that I was empty inside.

Long story short … There are two things that bring me joy these days:

1. My charity to spread education and save wildlife. 2. And seeing my students prosper.

Trading profits are attainable for anyone who has discipline.

And for a lot of people, trading profits can drastically improve their standard of living.

Education is the key to protecting AND growing your account.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily