The Real Reason the Markets Have Gone Mad (and What to Do)

Angela Jirau

Posted by | May 3, 2021

1 minute, 9 second read

What the heck is going on?

That’s the question I posed to Ted Bauman and Clint Lee.

The S&P keeps hitting record levels. But my own personal portfolio tells a very different story. If I didn’t know any better, I almost wouldn’t know we were in the middle of a rally.

And there’s a good chance you’re feeling the same way. So I wanted to get to the bottom of what’s really going on.

In today’s video, Clint shows how a handful of competing forces have made this trading environment one of the most difficult to navigate in decades. But how did we get to this point?

A Fundamental Problem With Deep, Deep Roots

You’ll also see Ted retrace the missteps in the U.S. economy that brought us here.

More importantly, he sketches out where we could be headed next … and where he’s placing his bets to find winners as the choppiness continues.

Click here or on the image below to watch today’s video to find out.

Good investing,


Angela Jirau
Publisher, The Bauman Letter

