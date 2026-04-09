It’s easy to start something that can change your life (like trading)…

But it’s even easier to quit when it gets difficult.

I call that: the fantasy vs. reality dilemma.

A good example is gym memberships.

90% of people with gym memberships don’t go to the gym (they just pay every month).

If you look at gym attendance, it’s high in December and January because…

“I’m going to finish the year off strong and crush my New Year’s resolutions.”

Then attendance dips until April/May when people want their summer body.

But only consistency wins in the long run. The same goes for trading…

Show up every day, study hard, and avoid chat rooms run by fake gurus and filled with delusional newbies.

Their fantasy nonsense only leads to pain.

Which is why we’re seeing THIS reality play out almost every day…

Welcome To the Short Squeeze Supernova

Bitter, toxic lemon short sellers are a perfect example. They live in a fantasy dreamscape conjured up in sketchy Discord chat rooms.

The weird thing is, they’re not wrong about the companies (most of these companies fail).

But they’re WAY wrong about how far penny stocks can run. And the past few weeks, shorts have faced harsh reality after harsh reality.

For example, urban-gro Inc (UGRO), which squeezed from the $2s to $47:

Source: StocksToTrade

UGRO 3/23/26 to 4/2/26, short squeeze supernova.

Next up was VisionSys AI Inc. (VSA). It went from $0.60 to $2.90:

Source: StocksToTrade

VSA 3/23/26 to 4/2/26, short squeeze supernova.

Then PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) squeezed shorts from the $1s to the $14s:

Source: StocksToTrade

ELAB 3/23/26 to 4/2/26, short squeeze supernova.

And there were many, many more. Shorts are getting crushed, especially on days the overall market is up.

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Short Squeeze Firepower

While longs look for big percent gainers and then watch for a pullback to enter, short sellers approach it from a different mindset.

Short sellers hunt down big percent gainers because they are bitter, toxic lemons who want nothing more than to see every stock tank.

They’ll short a stock for any reason it doesn’t deserve to be up.

I know how short sellers think (I made millions short selling BEFORE it became so risky).

But they’re so desperate to be right that they get in too early.

So, big percent gainers are their top targets.

But right now, there are SO many overaggressive short sellers that it’s crowded. And THAT leads to breakouts.

5 Tips to Buy Breakouts

You can see the pattern on the chart below: Big spike, consolidation, spike, consolidation…

Source: StocksToTrade

UGRO spike and consolidation.

You’d have multiple opportunities to get in with the big spikes.

Short squeezes like this can have multiple lives.

You don’t want to be long on the backside.

The best breakout was the multi-day breakout over the previous highs.

Here’s how to play it:

1. Look for the breakout over a multi-day high (especially if the previous high was caused by a short squeeze like UGRO). 2. Watch for a repetitive “spike and consolidation” pattern. 3. Look for where shorts might pile in (fading volume and consolidation). 4. Buy the next breakout and set a tight stop on the previous consolidation level. 5. Sell into strength or cut losses quickly.

The good news is: short seller fantasy leads to endless opportunities for longs.

Watch for this pattern and stay disciplined (and THANK YOU short sellers for your sacrifice).

Remember, easy is the fantasy. Discipline and consistency will always win out over time.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily