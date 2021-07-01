Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off his latest creation: the ultrafast Model S Plaid.

Musk raced around a track outside Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, demonstrating the vehicle’s upgraded 1,020-horsepower engine.

With a top speed of 200 mph and a 0-to-60 time of 1.99 seconds, Musk claims the electric vehicle “is quicker than any sports car.”

“It really feels like you’re driving in the future,” he said.

But Tesla has competition: There’s an electric hypercar that’s even faster than the Model S Plaid.

And it’s made by a company you’ve probably never heard of.

The World’s Most Powerful Hypercar

Croatian car company Rimac Automobili was founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Mate Rimac.

The automaker set out to create the world’s most powerful hypercar, which resulted in its latest model: the Nevera.

The high-tech electric sports car features four motors, producing an incredible 1,914 horsepower. (Tesla’s Model S Plaid only has three motors.)

This extra power lets it reach speeds up to 258 mph, with 0-to-60 acceleration in 1.85 seconds.

The only area where the Model S performs better is range. It can go up to 390 miles on a single charge, while the Nevera only has a range of 340 miles.

To help drivers navigate tracks at such high speeds, the Nevera features a driver-assistance system equipped with 13 cameras, 6 radars, a lidar and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Its intelligent “driving coach” software analyzes this visual data and provides cues when to optimally brake, turn or speed up.

The Nevera truly is the most powerful hypercar in the world. But this state-of-the-art technology doesn’t come cheap.

Rimac announced that the Nevera will cost a whopping $2.4 million, and it only plans to make 150 of them. So, you probably won’t be able to get your hands on one anytime soon.

Tesla’s Model S Plaid, meanwhile, only costs $130,000. And Elon Musk said Tesla is ramping up to produce 1,000 units per week.

