Blockchain Will Power the $800 Billion Metaverse Boom

I first played Halo back in 2001. I remember thinking the game was going to disrupt the industry.

It let you select a map, pick a basic goal and even customize your characters.

Other games at the time simply let you choose an avatar and go on a preset adventure. So, this was big!

I wasn’t the only one who found Halo impressive. A ton of titles have improved on that concept in the years since.

Little did I know that this was the beginning of “the metaverse.”

This new tech is going to be HUGE. Experts say its market cap could reach $800 billion!

The Rise of Open World Games

Before the metaverse, there were “open worlds.” These allow players to roam through the massive environments within them.

The most exciting worlds let players build their own experiences.

Two examples are Roblox and Fortnite.

There’s a growing appetite for these types of games.

Roblox has 150 million monthly active users. That’s up 329% from 2017.

And Fortnite has 350 million. It’s up 1,650% in the same time frame.

The Gateway to the Metaverse

Video games are the foothold to the metaverse, a term taken from sci-fi.

The metaverse is a virtual world you can live, work and play in.

Many video game players want to be in total control. That’s why 18.7% of the top PC games have open world elements.

And the best way to give players control is blockchain technology.

It’s perfect for decentralized groups. So, why not apply it to video games?

Just imagine a world where everything is in your hands.

You can shape your world. Construct the objectives you want. Design your own avatars.

You can even sell your creations as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

These worlds are already in existence, with several more in the works.

The Metaverse Opportunity Is Real

Now, let’s ditch the quaint computer screen and say that you use a virtual reality (VR) headset.

With VR, the metaverse is for much more than just gaming.

Check it out:

Facebook is spending at least $5 billion a year on metaverse tech.

Nvidia already has 50,000 users in its metaverse for engineers.

And Roblox is building a metaverse. It went public last March to the tune of $41.9 billion.

As you can see, the metaverse opportunity is real, it’s huge and it’s here to stay.

Regards,

Andrew Prince

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AFRM), the “buy now, pay later” business, is up 15% this morning. Target announced that it would be partnering with Affirm to offer customers installment payment plans to take advantage of deals and specials this coming holiday season.

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a maker of lighting fixtures and controls that is up 12% today after beating both earnings and revenue estimates for Q4.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) is an oral care company that offers clear aligner treatments, and it is up 9% this morning. The stock is continuing the rally from yesterday when it announced it would be receiving a patent for its SmileBus concept, causing meme traders to get excited about the stock again.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (OTC: HTZZ), the car rental company, is up 8% this morning, still riding high from the news Tuesday that it would be appointing former Ford CEO Mark Fields as interim CEO.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NFE) is a natural gas-to-power company. The stock had been doing poorly for some time now, but with the news of the rising demand for natural gas this winter, investors see upside in this stock, driving it up 7%.

Confluent Inc. (Nasdaq: CFLT) develops a cloud platform that helps companies connect their applications around real-time streams. It is up 7% this morning on no particular news.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a biotech company that develops medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. It is up 6% this morning, continuing on the uptrend it has been on for a few days since JPMorgan upgraded the stock form a hold to a strong buy.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various rare and unmet medical needs. It rose 6% after Citibank initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating yesterday.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses. It is up 6% this morning thanks to positive media attention on a new range of products it unveiled last week to compete with Amazon Web Services.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA) operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It has been doing well recently and is up 5% this morning thanks to the strength in the crypto markets.