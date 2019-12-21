Your Requested Topics: Tech, Pot Stocks, AI [2020 Forecast Series]

Story Highlights

We were thrilled that so many of you took our brief survey last week to tell our experts what topics you were most interested in hearing about as part of our special 2020 Forecast series!

As we wrap up that series, I want to make sure you know how valuable your input is to us … and to highlight our experts’ videos and articles about your most requested topics.

Take a look at the chart below with the results of the survey.

2020 Forecast Survey

“Which topics would you like our experts to focus on in their forecast articles next week? (Select all that apply.)”

Our experts addressed your top three topics and more this week!

Tech stocks: Chartered Market Technician Chad Shoop took your most requested topic into consideration when he recorded this week’s Bank It or Tank It Chad explained whether the massive tech stock Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) is set to move higher — or tank in the new year. Cannabis: Pot stock guru Anthony Planas predicts that one major innovation will create a cannabis boom in the new year. He shared two great ways to play it! Artificial intelligence: In Alpha Investor Report Editor Charles Mizrahi’s latest eight-minute video, he explained the massive growth potential of artificial intelligence stocks — and one way to profit from them in the next 12 months! Recession: In Apex Profit Alert Editor John Ross’ Chart of the Week, he explained why — recession or not — he believes the Dow will rally 13,000 points next year. Seasonal trends/patterns: In Chad Shoop’s Winning Investor Daily article this week, he discussed why three major stock trends point to a bullish 2020. Mining stocks: Matt Badiali shared his forecast for junior mining and cannabis stocks in the new year — plus two great buys you can make today. BONUS — Cannabis stock update: In Anthony’s Planas’ weekly Marijuana Markets video update, he discussed attacks on two of the biggest names in North American cannabis this week.

The Permian Basin is the engine driving U.S. oil production to new records. But this once-profitable area is a ghost town. Plunging stocks, layoffs and bankruptcies point to an ugly future for oil service stocks. (3-minute read)

As giants including Disney and Apple jump into the streaming war, one stock is in a unique position to dominate the space in 2020. Chartered Market Technician Chad Shoop reviews Roku stock’s fundamentals and past performance to let you know whether to bank on it moving higher or expect it to tank. (18-minute video)

John’s Chart of the Week looks at the close correlation between the unemployment rate and recession. To make money — and keep it — in 2020, John shares a way to profit big when unemployment reaches a bottom. (3-minute read)

Charles Mizrahi reveals the market sector he believes has the biggest tailwinds fueling growth in 2020 … and the No. 1 industry you want to avoid at all costs. (8-minute video)

Increased demand for silver in electric vehicles (EVs) — and a recent pullback in silver prices — set up a rally for the precious metal. Anthony Planas takes a look at an exchange-traded fund that has outperformed silver this year. Then, he shares a way to play silver’s rise in 2020 before EVs begin to strain supplies. (3-minute read)