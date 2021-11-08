Strong Jobs Data Gives Market New Direction

Is the stock market finally turning a corner?

After a directionless summer and fall, it looks like last Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report could help kick off the real recovery we’ve all been waiting for.

And the good news doesn’t end there.

Supply shortages are easing up. COVID-19 cases are on the decline.

In other words, big changes could be ahead.

In today’s Your Money Matters, Ted Bauman and Clint Lee show where to find the short-term opportunities as it all unfolds. Watch today’s video to find out what two ETFs are at the top of their list.

How to Profit on Positive News

According to Reuters, nonfarm payrolls increased by 531,000 jobs last month and the data for jobs created for September was revised from 194,000 to 312,000.

“The dog days of summer are long gone and the U.S. economy is gearing up for an acceleration in growth and activity in the fourth quarter,” says Brian Bethune, Boston college professor.

What does this mean for us, as investors?

Ted and Clint share their opinion on this potential recovery and the sectors you’ll want to invest in if this jobs report becomes the standard going forward.

Good investing,



Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter