This IoT Project Threatens Major Telecoms

Our dryer is on its last legs.

With a toddler running around, the laundry is endless in our household.

That means a broken dryer is a family emergency.

I went to Best Buy over the weekend to order a new one. It’s a fully loaded Samsung in platinum gray.

The salesperson mentioned that it also comes in a “smart” model.

Of course, I ordered that option.

Everything in and around our house is smart.

The thermostat knows what temperature is perfect for sleep.

The Roomba knows to vacuum every other morning.

Our shades open and close at sunrise and sunset.

Even the sprinklers know not to turn on if rain is in the forecast.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is here. Every appliance has a digital brain.

We haven’t quite reached Rosie the robot maid from The Jetsons. But it isn’t too far away.

The newest iteration of smart devices will help us manage everyday tasks.

And one IoT project I’ve been following could disrupt the entire telecom industry.

In the process, this company can help you make money off building this new network.

Anyone Can Purchase a Helium Hotspot

In March, I wrote about one of my favorite crypto projects called Helium.

The project rewarding consumers for buying and connecting hotspots to the network.

Anyone can purchase a Helium hotspot. It’s a peer-to-peer wireless network for low-power IoT devices.

The Helium protocol rewards those who provide coverage with HNT tokens. They’re used by devices to receive and send data.

You can also trade the HNT tokens for U.S. dollars on the Binance exchange.

The Start of a Decentralized Wireless Network

Helium’s growth is exponential.

The number of miners on the network has been up over 150X in the past few years.

It’s up from several thousand at the beginning of 2020 to almost 300,000 today.

When I penned the article in March, the price of Helium was $9.20.

It was up significantly from under $2 in late 2020. That’s when I alerted subscribers of my crypto newsletter to the opportunity.

But that was only the beginning. The price of HNT was high as $59 on the Binance exchange on Sunday.

The market cap is now $4.3 billion. However, this is only a fraction of what a decentralized wireless network could be worth.

Let the IoT Work for You

Moreover, the company is moving from low-frequency data to 5G.

This solves a huge problem.

Telecom companies can’t roll out 5G fast enough because it requires more hubs.

Helium fixes this by incentivizing consumers to help build out the 5G network.

The company recently partnered with the Dish Network to roll out a 5G version of the device.

You can join the waitlist to purchase a FreedomFi device and earn HNT by clicking the link here.

In doing so, the IoT will work for you!

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes

P.S. There’s one kind of investment where your downside is limited by law. Meanwhile, your upside is unlimited. This rarely happens in the stock market. And in a special webinar on Tuesday, I’ll reveal all the details. There’s still time to sign up and reserve your spot, so click here for more info.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

The Trade Desk Inc. (Nasdaq: TTD), a digital advertising company, is up 29% after reporting strong results for Q3. The company exceeded both revenue and earnings expectations in a quarter where other advertisers were negatively affected by new data privacy rules from Apple and Google.

Cronos Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CRON) is a cannabis company that is up 20% this morning on rumors that it is about to be acquired by Altria, a company that is looking to grow beyond its current tobacco business.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA) is a cryptocurrency mining company that is up 18% along with other crypto-related stocks thanks to the rally in major cryptos like bitcoin and Ethereum this morning.

Proterra Inc. (Nasdaq: PTRA) makes commercial electric vehicles and integrated battery and charging systems. It is up 18% after being selected by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation to install an electric vehicle charging microgrid for the city’s upcoming electric transit bus fleet.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) designs, manufactures and operates hydrogen fuel cell power plants. It is up 18% this morning as part of the recent uptrend in hydrogen stocks as investors hope for catalysts for the sector to come from the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (Nasdaq: RIOT) is another cryptocurrency miner that is up 17% this morning due to the moves in the crypto markets.

Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) engages in acquiring and growing pharmaceutical grade agriculture products. It is up 15% today, continuing its rally from last week when it announced a joint venture with an Indian cannabis company.

Tilray Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY) is a cannabis company that was dragged down on Friday along with other cannabis stocks due to poor earnings from a company in the space. Tilray is up 14% today on a rebound from that brief low.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE) is also a hydrogen fuel cell stock. It is up 13% on market growth expectations arising from the Climate Change Conference. It is also further boosted by its Q3 earnings that it reported last week.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) is yet another cryptocurrency miner with no news of its own to report. It is up 12% thanks to the surge in the crypto markets today.