Could Stocks Go the Way of the Dinosaurs?

It’s not your grandfather’s world anymore.

You don’t need to walk into a Blockbuster to rent a movie. After all, you have hundreds of shows streaming right at home.

You don’t call up your utility companies to pay your bill. Instead, everything is done online. You can even automate your payments.

You also can’t rely on collecting interest from a bank CD. (Well, you can … only if you don’t mind collecting peanuts.)

And soon, traditional buy-and-hold investing could go the way of the dinosaurs.

It’s no secret that crypto is a young person’s market. Check out this breakdown by Stilt.com:

Crypto Buyers by Generation

(Source: Stilt.com)

Here’s the thing: Millennials are making their money in cryptos, not stocks.

Two members of the Winning Investor Daily team are doing just that. But it’s a pattern that goes far beyond us.

According to a CNBC Millionaire Survey, nearly half of millennial millionaires have at least 25% of their wealth in cryptocurrencies. And a third of them have 50% or more of their wealth in crypto.

The implications are interesting. As millennials and Generation Z come into their peak earning years, both wealth management and finance companies need to evolve to keep up.

According to CNBC: “In the coming years, the key to attracting the next generation of wealthy clients could be more about crypto than traditional stocks, bonds, private equity and hedge funds.”

