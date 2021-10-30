Turning The Page On The Final Run Up

What’s The Deal With Great Stuff Selling Out?!

On a long and lonesome highway north of Lexington, you can listen to the market moaning its one-note song. You can think about investing, or the meme you read the day before…

But your thoughts will soon be wandering, the way they always do. When you’re reading 16 emails, and there’s too much left to do. And you don’t feel much like The Final Run Up … you just wish the promotion was through.

Here I am. Writing Great Stuff again. There I am, out on Wall Street.

There I go, playin’ the star again. There I go … turn the page.

(Sorry, Bob Seger. I’m rather partial to the Metallica cover.)

Most times, you can’t hear ‘em talk … but, Great Ones, I always ask for your feedback. I value your feedback. I read every … single … email … personally.

And I expected some pushback from y’all on The Final Run Up event I took part in. It was indeed a shameless marketing event. I guess I did “sell out,” if that’s what you want to call it. So, I got what I gave.

But I did not expect the same old clichés…

I thought you’d be a maverick forever. Shilling that program… I’m sure your heart was in the right place… It just doesn’t fit your narrative down there in the holler.

Oof.

“I’m sure your heart was in the right place” is awfully close to “bless your heart” in Southern speak. To translate for you non-Southerners out there … it means: “Yer a special kinda stupid, ain’t ya?”

I think we got off on the wrong foot here … and that’s my fault for not sticking to my “narrative.”

And that narrative is doing what’s best for you, Great Ones. Giving you the real skinny on Wall Street, on deceptive “news” from the mainstream financial media, on how you need to invest to best take care of yourself and protect and grow your wealth.

Basically, Great Stuff is about me, Mr. Great Stuff, calling it how I see it and entertaining you with lyrics, memes and jokes while we all suck the marrow out of Wall Street.

She Sells Big Shills By The Seashore

Now, I pitched The Final Run Up event as a way to save yourself from a big, bad market collapse. The advent of a new bear market where everything just goes to hell in a handbasket. Doom and gloom.

But TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan and I also discussed how you could “make your gains up to 13X bigger” on stocks you already own.

We talked about when-to-sell indicators, “risk balancing your portfolio,” how much of a single stock to buy, when to buy it … there were so many features, even I got a little overwhelmed.

If you watched the roughly hour-long The Final Run Up event — and if you haven’t seen it yet and want to, you can still watch it until midnight Eastern time on November 1 by clicking here — you were probably more than a little overwhelmed yourself.

So, in the interest of sticking with my narrative, let me shoot it to you straight, Great Ones.

I do see a market correction coming. Y’all already know that. And I do see a massive opportunity to profit from both the continued market rally until that correction happens, as well as an even bigger opportunity to profit after the correction plays out.

I’ve been telling you these very things for more than a year now. And you don’t necessarily need to see me in a fancy-schmancy jacket and a Van Halen t-shirt in The Final Run Up to hammer home the point…

You’re a Great One, after all — you’ve probably already dug your own bunker to prepare for said market events.

For The Love Of Buffett, Man, Why?

So how come I, Mr. Great Stuff, agreed to promote an investment product that’s not of my own making?

Here’s the real reason why I partnered with Keith Kaplan and his TradeSmith software:

1. I’ve used TradeSmith before, and in my humble opinion, it’s literally the best product you can get for market news, stock information and trading data outside of a full-blown Bloomberg terminal. Those things cost upward of $24,000 per year, and TradeSmith’s software costs a fraction of that.

2. With stock market volatility skyrocketing, you need someone or something to help watch your portfolio. I can’t do that for you all the time. And if you’re trading the Great Stuff Picks portfolio, you know it’s extremely light on bells and whistles. Heck, it only shows up when I feel like sharing it.

All that other stuff you saw in The Final Run Up promotions and in the event itself?

Those are all just extra bells and whistles — like my snazzy Van Halen t-shirt. It’s good stuff. Heck, for the price Keith’s letting me offer this for, it’s Great Stuff.

That, Great Ones, was all I wanted to do: Give you a low-cost way to protect your investments in an increasingly crazy market. And if by chance you increase your Great Stuff Picks gains by “13X!!!” along the way, kudos to you!

Here I Go, Turn The Page…

I’m supposed to say that past performance is not indicative of future gains, and that “13X” is a potential outlier and not typical of everyday results…

But I think I established that’s not the real reason I decided to “shill” for TradeSmith.

I honestly like this trading software … a lot. And I liked it before anyone ever said anything about promoting the product, just so you know. I’d never promote a product or service I haven’t used and vetted myself first.

I also think it can help every single one of you Great Ones out there make better trading decisions, get better research and increase your investing performance, regardless of your trading experience.

But then … I also know a lot of you Great Ones pretty well. I do read all your emails, after all. And man, some of you really know how to overshare. It’s entertaining, to say the least.

The point is, some of you — actually, quite a few of you — don’t like promotional products or ads. You don’t like to think that you need help investing. You want to do it all on your own. And I respect that.

If you’re one of those “do it yourself” types, this is your opportunity to turn the page and move on with my apologies for badgering you and filling your regular issues of Great Stuff with shameless self-promotion.

But if you’d like some extra help dealing with the sharp rise in stock market insanity — and I know there are several of you out there who could really use this help — then you should give TradeSmith a shot. You might be pleasantly surprised.

Now, if you’re still with me … I need to let you know “the powers that be” have set a deadline for The Final Run Up promotion: Monday, November 1 at midnight, Eastern time.

If you want to take advantage of this sweet, sweet deal, you have until then to get in. After that, this deal is likely gone forever. And, no, that isn’t a marketing ploy. Gone. Poof. Join the choir invisible. So…

If you’re interested, click here now!

And as always, thank you for coming to my Great Chat!

If you have a stock or investing idea you’d like to see covered in the Great Stuff weekend edition, let us know at: GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com.

And if you have that burning yearning that only more Great Stuff can satisfy, you should check out our deets here:

Until next time, stay Great!

Joseph Hargett

Editor, Great Stuff