A Special Chat With Adam O’Dell

I’ve got a special chat for you this week.

I talked to my colleague and fellow editor Adam O’Dell.

Adam has been trading the markets for over 15 years now.

He used to run a hedge fund, but now he helps regular investors catch up on retirement.

In today’s video, we discuss GameStop and other meme stocks.

I’m excited to have this conversation with Adam. So, let’s dive in…

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Vivendi SE (OTC: VIVHY), the French media and communication company, is up 64% this morning. The move came after Telecom Italia (TIM) reported poor earnings for the quarter and slashed forecasts for future periods. Vivendi, TIM’s top investor, announced that it would stick with TIM and even help it transform its business to become a better contributor to the Italian economy.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), the steel producer, is up 15% today after reporting earnings and revenues that beat expectations thanks to increased steel demand. Following earnings, the company also raised dividends and announced a stock buyback plan.

Matterport Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is a spatial data company with a platform that transforms real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models. It is up 15% after making its free mobile app available on the Google Play store. This will allow anyone with the app to create 3D digital models of their spaces. It will especially be beneficial to homeowners, real estate agents and builders.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), the company that builds quantum computing systems, is on the list for a third day in a row with a 14% rise. The company still has no news to report and is just up as part of the volatility seen in the stock since going public.

QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE: QS) is a development-stage company that is working on solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. It is up 12% today after it reported that an independent lab successfully completed a test of how the battery might work in the real world and showed that the battery can operate at continuously high charge and discharge rates with minimal degradation.

LendingTree Inc. (Nasdaq: TREE) operates an online platform that offers insurance products, mortgage products and real estate brokerage services. It is up 11% after the company delivered a Q3 earnings and revenue beat despite the pandemic-related challenges to its insurance segment.

Banco Santander México S.A. (NYSE: BSMX), the Mexican bank, is up 11% this morning after reporting results for Q3. It beat both earnings and revenue estimates thanks to increased interest income, which was driven by asset growth, higher inflation rates and an improved funding mix.

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NOAH) is a wealth and asset management service provider for high-net-worth individuals and institutions in China. It has no news of its own to report, but it is up 11% today because it looks better in comparison to some of its rivals, which will be hurt by the new Chinese data privacy law that goes into effect on Monday.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) is a specialty insurance company that provides property and casualty insurance products. It is up 11% after reporting results for Q3 with both an earnings and revenue beat thanks to rising rates and better cost management.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (Nasdaq: TEAM) designs, develops, licenses and maintains various business management software products worldwide. It is up 10% after beating earnings and revenue estimates for the quarter thanks to increased demand for cloud products as companies accelerate their digital transformations.