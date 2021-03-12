 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_12; ct_50

Stimulus Is Here: Buy Cryptos at a Discount

Brian Christopher

Mar 12, 2021

37 second read

You’ve heard about the stimulus bill in the U.S. … and now it’s reality.

The House just passed a final bill, and President Joe Biden signed it on Thursday.

It has been helping to bid asset prices higher.

If you’re a fan of cryptos, you should be excited. But this excitement isn’t limited to crypto enthusiasts.

I know many of you out there just like to get a good deal. You should be psyched up, too.

In today’s Market Insights video, I share a trade idea that should appeal to crypto and value lovers alike.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript instead, click here.)

Good Investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line

If you’re interested in cryptos, this may be the route you want to take to own them.

