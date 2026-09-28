I built myself into a self-made millionaire by trading volatile stock spikes.

Other people wanted to know how I did it. So I taught them and challenged them to reach the same $1 million milestone.

That was in the early 2000’s.

And all these years later, I’m still watching students climb past the $1 million milestone.

Today, I want to introduce you to one of my students who passed $1 million in profits (including losses). His name is Clay!

Curious to see his progress?

Take a look at Clay’s profit chart below:

Source: Profitly

Notice that his profits stagnated in 2022 and 2023 after a huge spike in 2020 and 2021.

2020 and 2021 were great markets for trading!

Also notice, Clay’s progress picked up again in 2024 and 2025…

And now, we’re in a perfect market for traders!

Follow Clay’s example, and the example set by the rest of my millionaire students.

How Clay Grew His Account

Clay wasn’t always a millionaire…

Some online haters will speculate that I’m an evil genius and all of my students are trust fund kids who pretend to trade. 😆

Even while students like Jack Kellogg trade live and teach other students!

Clay’s journey to $1 million was full of tough lessons and hard losses. Like most of my millionaire students…

Looking at his earliest trades, it’s my opinion that Clay started with too large of a position size. This is probably why he had such a tough time in the beginning.

Look at his trade details below from 2018:

Source: Profit.ly

Ladies and gentlemen, slow your roll.

There’s no need to trade with a large position size until you develop consistent profits. Otherwise, you’re risking money for no reason.

Just buy one share while you’re practicing. Focus on the percent gain, not the dollar gain.

I’m here to teach students, like you, how to trade. I’m sharing this Monday motivation because I want you to be my next millionaire student.

Keep at it and study hard.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily