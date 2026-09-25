A few weeks ago, one of the most respected defense industry publications in the country ran an article that I believe should have been front-page news everywhere.

It wasn’t.

Breaking Defense, the trade publication that Pentagon insiders, congressional staffers, and defense contractors actually read every morning, ran a piece with this headline:

The details inside the article confirmed something extraordinary about what’s happening in Washington right now.

But because Breaking Defense mostly reaches a specialized readership – retired generals, defense analysts, contractor executives – the story never made it to CNBC, Fox Business or the Wall Street Journal.

This means the average investor has no idea what’s about to happen.

But I believe what’s about to happen could be a massive biggest profit opportunity… a chance to capture the biggest single day gains of your life.

What The Pentagon’s Own Comptroller Just Admitted

The Under Secretary of Defense, Comptroller Jules Hurst is the man in charge of every single dollar the Pentagon spends.

This year, he testified to Congress about a $152 billion emergency spending mandate the department is now racing to obligate.

The money came from last year’s reconciliation package in President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. It was designed to accelerate spending on four specific national security priorities: a modern sea-based fleet, the new Golden Dome missile defense system, emergency munitions replenishment and autonomous weapons like drones.

But the money came with a hard deadline attached.

Every dollar MUST be pushed into signed contracts before the start of fiscal year 2027 — September 30th at midnight — or the Department of War faces an 8.3% clawback penalty on that funding in future budgets.

That’s a massive clawback. On $152 billion, an 8.3% cut works out to roughly $12.6 billion the Pentagon would permanently lose.

Believe me… that will never happen.

Which is why Comptroller Hurst told Congress the department’s strategy is now focused on “maximizing the utility of every dollar in a timely, yet responsible, manner.”

Translation from Pentagon-speak: they’re spending the entire $152 billion fast this week!

Translation for you? If you can identify the companies getting the bulk of the $152 billion you can position yourself for very big profits.

It’s no secret that when small companies get big contracts, their share prices soar.

In fact, contract announcements have historically sent tiny stocks up 200%, 500% and sometimes 1,000% in a matter of weeks, months or a year.

And here’s why I’m very excited about this opportunity.

Based on my research, I don’t believe any of the big legacy defense primes like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman will be the main beneficiaries of what’s happening right now. Their contract cycles are simply too slow to absorb $152 billion in a matter of days.

Instead, I’m certain that the money is going to flow into small companies that most of you have never heard of before.

Companies that could skyrocket as soon as contract announcements are made.

Here’s My Take

I’ve been writing about the Pentagon’s shift toward smaller, faster defense contractors for years.

What Breaking Defense reported a few weeks ago is the specific catalyst that’s about to send that shift into hyperdrive.

I’ve actually gotten my hands on a copy of the Pentagon’s internal spending blueprint. This is the same document being used inside the Department of War to prioritize where these last-minute contracts are flowing.

Based on what I’ve seen in that document, I’ve identified four specific small-cap defense companies I believe are positioned to receive some of the largest contract awards before Wednesday night.

If you want to see the blueprint — and the details of the four companies I’ve identified — I put the full briefing together here.

Take a look before September 30th…

Because this could be your biggest score of the year.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

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