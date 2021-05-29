When it comes to tech, we all know the companies that have now become the stuff of legends: Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google.

When you consider how high their stock prices moved — and how fast — it’s easy to feel as if you’ve missed out on the great tech revolution of our lifetime.

Especially when we’ve been seeing headlines like these over the past month:

“Dow closes down 260 points at session low as mega-cap tech stocks turn negative.” — CNBC

“The tech sell-off just sent three top stocks down 20%-plus.” — The Motley Fool

But here’s the thing: Mega-cap stocks are no longer your best bet for truly phenomenal gains.

Where you should be looking is small-cap stocks.

Now, you may be thinking: Those are far too volatile for me!

It’s true: Small-cap stocks (those with market capitalizations between $300 million and $2 billion) are more sensitive to market movements. But that can work in your favor as well.

Welcome to the New Era of Stocks

Smart Profits [SP]: Welcome, Ian! Thanks for chatting with us today.

Ian: My pleasure!

SP: Each year, the list of top performers is dominated by small-cap stocks — 80 of the top 100 stocks over the past five years. They’re riskier, but if you’re looking for the biggest gains in the market, these stocks have the greatest potential to skyrocket. Now, you have a system for finding them before they skyrocket?

Ian: That’s right. I use my specially designed five-step strategy for pinpointing these specific companies. Take a look:

SP: I see. Could you walk us through each step of this strategy?

Ian: I’d be happy to. The first thing I look for is a “tipping-point trend.” These are trends on the verge of a big breakthrough that will change our everyday lives. Take internet streaming in an overlooked area: video games.

SP: That’s been exploding over the past few years!

Ian: Exactly. Twitch came along in 2011, and it lets you watch people livestream video games. The service attracted 3 million users in the first month alone; but today, 140 million gamers use Twitch.

SP: So, you’re saying that this kind of exponential growth indicates a tipping-point trend is emerging?

Ian: Yes, precisely. Now, big-name companies such as Amazon, which owns Twitch, also benefit from streaming. But in my service, I look at smaller companies. They have the most room to run higher!

SP: That brings us to the second step of your strategy: small, innovative companies.

Ian: That’s right. There are undiscovered companies working on technologies that could change our everyday lives. And yet, year in and year out, these kinds of stocks offer the biggest gains.

SP: Tell us about your next step: the “X-factor.”

Ian: The X-factor is what I call a company’s line of business that is underpriced by investors. It’s a new business venture that has the possibility to disrupt an entire industry. Like Netflix did to the video-rental business…

SP: I see! And the next step of your strategy?

Ian: That’s momentum.

SP: By momentum you mean the stock’s price has trended up over the past several weeks?

Ian: That’s what everyone else looks at. But I’m not looking at charts and applying technical analysis. The momentum I’m looking for is in sales. I want to see that sales are increasing at least 20% or more year over year.

That’s because sales are numbers that can’t be manipulated. Find a company with sales going up at a 20% annual clip, and its sales will double in five years. This is key.

SP: OK! So, what’s the final piece of the puzzle?

Ian: This last step is critical. It’s ideal timing — that is, timing when to get into an investment is one of the most important parts of my strategy. Get the timing wrong and it could mean missing out on tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on your investment.

For example, from March 2020 to August 2020, ACM Research Inc. (Nasdaq: ACMR) rewarded investors with a 399% gain. However, if you had waited two months to invest, you would’ve only seen a 78% return.

As you can see, I’ve got to make sure that the timing is right for a shot at the biggest profits.

SP: Wow! Just a couple of months changed the course of the trade altogether.

Ian: Exactly.

SP: Thanks for sharing with us about your new service, Ian!

Ian: You’re welcome!

