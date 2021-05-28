 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_28; ct_50

Breaking News: Apple Could Accept Cryptos Soon

Ian King

A recent lawsuit brought against tech giant Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) could be a game-changer for the crypto space.

Epic Games, maker of the popular game Fortnite, sued Apple for restricting its ability to accept cryptos for in-app payments.

The fallout from this lawsuit could have a big impact on the 900 million people worldwide who own an Apple device.

In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss what this development means for cryptos going forward.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes

