Breaking News: Apple Could Accept Cryptos Soon

A recent lawsuit brought against tech giant Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) could be a game-changer for the crypto space.

Epic Games, maker of the popular game Fortnite, sued Apple for restricting its ability to accept cryptos for in-app payments.

The fallout from this lawsuit could have a big impact on the 900 million people worldwide who own an Apple device.

In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss what this development means for cryptos going forward.

