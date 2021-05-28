Breaking News: Apple Could Accept Cryptos Soon
A recent lawsuit brought against tech giant Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) could be a game-changer for the crypto space.
Epic Games, maker of the popular game Fortnite, sued Apple for restricting its ability to accept cryptos for in-app payments.
The fallout from this lawsuit could have a big impact on the 900 million people worldwide who own an Apple device.
In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss what this development means for cryptos going forward.
